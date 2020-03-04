Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 4.
Parliament: All secondary school students to have personal digital devices by 2028, $200 Edusave top-up to support purchase
Schools can choose a device from a given list and students will have to purchase them on their own.
Parliament: First of coastal protection studies to start this year; Jurong Island, East Coast are priority areas
Singapore's coastal protection plans will be done in phases, starting with both these areas.
Visitors to Thailand from coronavirus-hit places, including Singapore, advised to self-quarantine for 2 weeks and register their addresses
Thai authorities have clarified that the self-quarantine order is not mandatory until a new list of high-risk countries is finalised.
Singer Ronan Keating apologises for claim ships not allowed to dock in Singapore due to coronavirus
His apology came after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore clarified on Monday that no cargo ships have been turned away because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus: Air New Zealand confirms case of infection on Singapore-Auckland flight
The female patient was returning from a holiday in northern Italy and was in isolation at home, according to New Zealand media.
Malaysia's Parliament sitting delayed by two months till May 18, says Speaker
Critics and members of civil society have called on Parliament to convene as soon as possible, after the toppled Pakatan Harapan claimed to have the backing of up to 114 MPs.
Joe Biden revives his US presidential campaign with stunning Super Tuesday comeback
Mr Biden, whose campaign was faltering just days ago, scored wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Minnesota.
Airlines rush to boost demand amid coronavirus crisis, with AirAsia X offering RM499 unlimited pass
Fares are softening too on routes not directly affected by travel bans, with Australia to Los Angeles 25 per cent lower in the three weeks ended Feb 26.
Australian thief caught on CCTV reeling in Versace gold necklace with fishing rod
After attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the S$970 gold piece from a mannequin's neck.
K-pop singer Luna opens up about former bandmate Sulli's death and mental health on TV show
Luna, a former member of South Korean girl group f(x), revealed that she suffers from depression and panic disorder.