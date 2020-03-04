Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 4.

Parliament: All secondary school students to have personal digital devices by 2028, $200 Edusave top-up to support purchase





Orchid Park Secondary School has been piloting the use of personal learning devices, with all 280 students from its Secondary 1 cohort last year having a Chromebook each, on loan from the MOE. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Schools can choose a device from a given list and students will have to purchase them on their own.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: First of coastal protection studies to start this year; Jurong Island, East Coast are priority areas





Breakwaters, made of stone and concrete structures, usually built to protect sandy beaches and reclaimed shores from strong waves and erosion, at East Coast Park on Sept 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singapore's coastal protection plans will be done in phases, starting with both these areas.

READ MORE HERE

Visitors to Thailand from coronavirus-hit places, including Singapore, advised to self-quarantine for 2 weeks and register their addresses





Passengers wearing protective face masks at the arrival area of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Thai authorities have clarified that the self-quarantine order is not mandatory until a new list of high-risk countries is finalised.

READ MORE HERE

Singer Ronan Keating apologises for claim ships not allowed to dock in Singapore due to coronavirus





Ronan Keating's apology on his Instagram account came after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore debunked his claims. PHOTOS: ROKEATING/INSTAGRAM, UNIVERSAL MUSIC



His apology came after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore clarified on Monday that no cargo ships have been turned away because of the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Air New Zealand confirms case of infection on Singapore-Auckland flight



The female patient travelled from Singapore to Auckland on flight NZ283 on Feb 25, 2020. PHOTO: AIR NEW ZEALAND/FACEBOOK



The female patient was returning from a holiday in northern Italy and was in isolation at home, according to New Zealand media.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Parliament sitting delayed by two months till May 18, says Speaker





Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waving to the media after his inauguration ceremony on March 1, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Critics and members of civil society have called on Parliament to convene as soon as possible, after the toppled Pakatan Harapan claimed to have the backing of up to 114 MPs.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Biden revives his US presidential campaign with stunning Super Tuesday comeback





Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden speaks at a Super Tuesday campaign event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Biden, whose campaign was faltering just days ago, scored wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Minnesota.

READ MORE HERE

Airlines rush to boost demand amid coronavirus crisis, with AirAsia X offering RM499 unlimited pass





AirAsia X launched a RM499 (S$165) one-year pass for unlimited trips to Australia, Japan, Korea, China and India, excluding taxes and fees on each trip. PHOTO: AFP



Fares are softening too on routes not directly affected by travel bans, with Australia to Los Angeles 25 per cent lower in the three weeks ended Feb 26.

READ MORE HERE

Australian thief caught on CCTV reeling in Versace gold necklace with fishing rod





A balding, middle-aged man can be seen using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace from a store window in Melbourne's central business district in footage released by the Victoria Police. PHOTOS: VICTORIAPOLICE/TWITTER



After attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the S$970 gold piece from a mannequin's neck.

READ MORE HERE

K-pop singer Luna opens up about former bandmate Sulli's death and mental health on TV show





Former South Korean girl group f(x) member Luna (left) opened up about her own mental health and grieving over the death of Sulli (right). PHOTOS: LUNA/INSTAGRAM, SULLI/INSTAGRAM



Luna, a former member of South Korean girl group f(x), revealed that she suffers from depression and panic disorder.

READ MORE HERE