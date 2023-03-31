Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
27 job types get bonus points for employment pass approvals
The shortlist of jobs covers six industries – agritech, financial services, green economy, healthcare, infocomm technology and maritime.
Immigration clearance at checkpoints back to normal after system issue caused disruption: ICA
Passengers at various checkpoints complained on social media about long queues to clear immigration.
Lower electricity bills from April to June as tariff falls by 5.4%
The average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will fall by $4.69 before GST.
950,000 HDB households to get first tranche of 2023 GST voucher rebates in April
Each eligible household will receive a total of U-Save vouchers ranging from $440 to $760.
'Old friends' meet in Beijing during PM Lee’s last leg of China visit
Mr Lee is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping today at the Great Hall of the People. In Beijing, he also met the capital city’s party secretary Yin Li.
DBS apologises for ‘embarrassing’ service outage, sets up committee to look into incident
Chief executive Piyush Gupta said the disruptions, the second time in 16 months, has been “sobering” for DBS.
Trump’s indictment may energise support for him now but seal his fate in the future
The criminal charges are a potential breaking point for some politicians in the Republican Party, analysts say.
Three freehold bungalows in Chancery area sold for $61.1 million
The bungalows were put up for sale by the family of singer-songwriter Dick Lee and proceeds will go to charity.
Sex predator who used Instagram to lure girls to his home gets 12½ years’ jail, caning
The man randomly sent messages to girls on the platform, offering them cash or jobs to lure them to his home.