Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

27 job types get bonus points for employment pass approvals

The shortlist of jobs covers six industries – agritech, financial services, green economy, healthcare, infocomm technology and maritime.

READ MORE HERE

Immigration clearance at checkpoints back to normal after system issue caused disruption: ICA

Passengers at various checkpoints complained on social media about long queues to clear immigration.

READ MORE HERE

Lower electricity bills from April to June as tariff falls by 5.4%

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will fall by $4.69 before GST.

READ MORE HERE

950,000 HDB households to get first tranche of 2023 GST voucher rebates in April

Each eligible household will receive a total of U-Save vouchers ranging from $440 to $760.

READ MORE HERE

'Old friends' meet in Beijing during PM Lee’s last leg of China visit

Mr Lee is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping today at the Great Hall of the People. In Beijing, he also met the capital city’s party secretary Yin Li.

READ MORE HERE

DBS apologises for ‘embarrassing’ service outage, sets up committee to look into incident

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said the disruptions, the second time in 16 months, has been “sobering” for DBS.

READ MORE HERE

Trump’s indictment may energise support for him now but seal his fate in the future

The criminal charges are a potential breaking point for some politicians in the Republican Party, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

Three freehold bungalows in Chancery area sold for $61.1 million

The bungalows were put up for sale by the family of singer-songwriter Dick Lee and proceeds will go to charity.

READ MORE HERE

Sex predator who used Instagram to lure girls to his home gets 12½ years’ jail, caning

The man randomly sent messages to girls on the platform, offering them cash or jobs to lure them to his home.

READ MORE HERE

China’s Luckin Coffee makes Singapore debut at Marina Square, Ngee Ann City

The menu here will showcase the brand’s best-selling Coconut Latte and Velvet Latte.

READ MORE HERE

