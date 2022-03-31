Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 31.
S'pore electricity tariffs rise by about 10% amid Ukraine war
The electricity tariff for the period April 1 to June 30 will be 27.94 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
Johor businesses, workers set for revival as S'pore-Malaysia border reopens
Johor was deprived of consumer spending from Singaporean visitors and local workers earning in the Republic.
Travel insurance for short-term visitors to S'pore no longer a must
Children aged 12 and below and not fully vaccinated are still allowed to enter Singapore.
PM Lee calls for US to deepen economic ties in Asia-Pacific
Singapore is "very grateful for the longstanding bipartisan support" from Congress, he says.
Woman who lost baby may not have miscarried at NUH: Husband
He said the facts have been made clear to him and his wife after a few meetings with NUH.
Employers who terminate maids' contract within 6 months can get refund
Refund policy is among measures to promote better matching between employers and helpers, says MOM.
300,000 public transport vouchers still unclaimed, each with value of $30
Households with a monthly income per person of not more than $1,600 are eligible to apply for the vouchers.
950,000 HDB households to receive GST - U-Save rebates in April
Fragrance is the new make-up: Nosing into the pandemic perfume boom
The rise of niche brands, sustainable packaging and gender-neutrality are key trends.
15 things to do before going on vacation
If you're traveling now that borders are reopening, here are tips on how you could prepare for it, including a way to score discounts or avoid queues.