Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 31.
PM Lee and Mufti exchange letters on tudung issue, emphasise the need to move with care
The Government is considering allowing nurses to wear the tudung at work.
Congregants allowed to sing during worship without removing masks from April 5
MCCY said that good ventilation must be maintained if worshippers are to sing.
130,000 locals hired by 27,000 firms in first 3 months of Jobs Growth Incentive scheme
Nearly all, or 99 per cent, of the employers were small and medium-sized enterprises.
Singapore's million-dollar HDB flats: Where are the 6 most expensive units ever sold located?
A total of 82 HDB flats were sold for at least $1 million last year, compared with 64 in 2019.
NUS Law's dean-designate relinquishes position 2 weeks after appointment, citing ‘personal reasons’
Professor Hans Tjio expressed his "deep regret" for stepping away from the appointment in a statement.
34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community
The new cases take Singapore's total to 60,381.
New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case
The attacker kicked the woman, knocked her to the ground and stamped at least three times on her head.
Archegos meltdown: What happened and how it is affecting global markets
Banks are facing billions of dollars in losses after Archegos Capital Management defaulted last week on margin calls.
Netflix removes two drug-related titles at IMDA's request
They are the series Cooked With Cannabis and film Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics.
Star Awards: Younger crop of actors breaking out
Chantalle Ng, Zhang Zetong, James Seah and Sheryl Ang are in the running for one or more awards.