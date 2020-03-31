Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 31.

Coronavirus: MOE provides tips for parents on supporting children's home-based learning





Students will have about four to five hours of lesson time on the day of home-based learning, out of which two hours can be used to access digital devices. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Students will have about four to five hours of learning on the day of home-based learning, out of which two hours can be used to access digital devices.

ERP at most locations to be suspended from April 6





The LTA said the reductions are not to encourage people to drive more, and added that motorists and commuters should still defer all non-essential travel. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



All gantries in the city and several on arterial roads will see zero charge. Other spots will see reduced rates.

Coronavirus: SAF will defer all non-ops-essential in-camp training, conduct smaller group training





Soldiers of The Singapore Army practising safe distancing while going through a briefing at the training shed. PHOTO: MINDEF/FACEBOOK



Fitness-conditioning centres, where operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) take their physical fitness tests, will be closed.

Singapore's 3rd Covid-19 death: Man's family touched that SGH doctor gave hourly updates almost daily





Mr Chung Ah Lay, 70, died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on March 29, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER



The man died from complications owing to Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon. He is the third person to succumb to the virus in Singapore.

14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases





Upon arrival in Singapore, the NUS students were transported directly from the airport to their homes or hotels to serve their 14-day stay-home notices. PHOTO: ST FILE



The students were transported directly from the airport to their homes or hotels to serve their 14-day stay-home notices (SHNs) upon their arrival in Singapore.

Violin player serving stay-home notice at Rasa Sentosa sends message with rendition of Home





Singaporean student Jaz Loh played Home from the balcony of Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa. She is serving out her mandatory 14-day stay-home notice at the hotel along with other returning Singaporeans. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JAZ LOH



The two-minute long video of the violinist, posted on the hotel's Facebook page, has since made the rounds on social media, garnering over 43,000 views.

SingPass physical token to be phased out as mobile app passes million-user mark





Singaporeans can learn how to register and use the SingPass Mobile app using guides on the SingPass website. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



This is due to the low usage of the token and the availability of other secure methods of access.

Cabby dies after taxi catches fire in Seletar West





In photos circulating on social media, the taxi is seen burning at the side of the road. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK



The driver was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

MPs review home visits amid coronavirus concerns





Dr Lee Bee Wah (left) holding her Meet-the-People Session at Block 850 Yishun Street 81 and Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (second from right) and member Gerald Giam (behind, in blue) meeting residents in Aljunied GRC on March 30, 2020. PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, PRITAMSINGH/FACEBOOK



Many PAP MPs also cancelled home visits over the weekend. On Facebook, several MPs have also asked residents to consider online appeals.

Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today





(Clockwise, from top left) Salted egg potato chips are made on The Straits Times' The Backend Show, members of the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium education team, the Lorong Halus dumping ground off Tampines Road, and US Ivy League college Yale. PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES/YOUTUBE, SEA LIFE MELBOURNE AQUARIUM/ FACEBOOK, YALE UNIVERSITY/ FACEBOOK, ST FILE



Cannot stop snacking while working from home? Well, you should at least know what you are putting in your body.

