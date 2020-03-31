Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 31.
Coronavirus: MOE provides tips for parents on supporting children's home-based learning
Students will have about four to five hours of learning on the day of home-based learning, out of which two hours can be used to access digital devices.
ERP at most locations to be suspended from April 6
All gantries in the city and several on arterial roads will see zero charge. Other spots will see reduced rates.
Coronavirus: SAF will defer all non-ops-essential in-camp training, conduct smaller group training
Fitness-conditioning centres, where operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) take their physical fitness tests, will be closed.
Singapore's 3rd Covid-19 death: Man's family touched that SGH doctor gave hourly updates almost daily
The man died from complications owing to Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon. He is the third person to succumb to the virus in Singapore.
14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases
The students were transported directly from the airport to their homes or hotels to serve their 14-day stay-home notices (SHNs) upon their arrival in Singapore.
Violin player serving stay-home notice at Rasa Sentosa sends message with rendition of Home
The two-minute long video of the violinist, posted on the hotel's Facebook page, has since made the rounds on social media, garnering over 43,000 views.
SingPass physical token to be phased out as mobile app passes million-user mark
This is due to the low usage of the token and the availability of other secure methods of access.
Cabby dies after taxi catches fire in Seletar West
The driver was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
MPs review home visits amid coronavirus concerns
Many PAP MPs also cancelled home visits over the weekend. On Facebook, several MPs have also asked residents to consider online appeals.
Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today
Cannot stop snacking while working from home? Well, you should at least know what you are putting in your body.