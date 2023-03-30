Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Bird Paradise in Mandai to open on May 8 with discounted tickets

Admission will cost $38 for an adult, $23 for a child aged 3 to 12, while seniors 60 and above will pay $20.

READ MORE HERE

Tech talent still highly sought after in S’pore, MOM job vacancy report shows

Nearly seven in 10 of all vacancies in information and communications were new positions – the highest level across all sectors for the third year running.

READ MORE HERE

Regional groupings will help strengthen Asia in a troubled world: PM Lee

A mesh of cooperation and interdependence, rather than a hub and spokes model is key, Mr Lee said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with molestation

Lim is said to have molested a 25-year-old woman by touching her breast.

READ MORE HERE

1-for-1 Hong Kong air tickets on sale at tour agencies from Saturday

Some tour agencies said they will each offer between 200 and 300 tickets for sale on a first come, first served basis.

READ MORE HERE

7-year-old boy suffers multiple injuries after being dragged under school bus

The boy had multiple bruises all over his body, with possible fractures on his face, said his father.

READ MORE HERE

‘This job is very easy to earn’: Loan sharks take to Telegram to recruit runners

Payouts worth hundreds on offer to splash paint on doors and deliver threat to debtors.

READ MORE HERE

Karl Liew, son of Changi Airport Group’s ex-chairman, admits lying to judge in Parti Liyani case

The prosecution asked for a fine of $5,000 and the case has been adjourned to April 14.

READ MORE HERE

Why university rankings are pointless exercises for students in Singapore

The reality is that such rankings are rarely scientific studies drawing clear conclusions, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, with a record US$150.5 billion in bilateral trade last year.

READ MORE HERE

