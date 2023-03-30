Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bird Paradise in Mandai to open on May 8 with discounted tickets
Admission will cost $38 for an adult, $23 for a child aged 3 to 12, while seniors 60 and above will pay $20.
Tech talent still highly sought after in S’pore, MOM job vacancy report shows
Nearly seven in 10 of all vacancies in information and communications were new positions – the highest level across all sectors for the third year running.
Regional groupings will help strengthen Asia in a troubled world: PM Lee
A mesh of cooperation and interdependence, rather than a hub and spokes model is key, Mr Lee said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia.
Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with molestation
1-for-1 Hong Kong air tickets on sale at tour agencies from Saturday
Some tour agencies said they will each offer between 200 and 300 tickets for sale on a first come, first served basis.
7-year-old boy suffers multiple injuries after being dragged under school bus
The boy had multiple bruises all over his body, with possible fractures on his face, said his father.
‘This job is very easy to earn’: Loan sharks take to Telegram to recruit runners
Payouts worth hundreds on offer to splash paint on doors and deliver threat to debtors.
Karl Liew, son of Changi Airport Group’s ex-chairman, admits lying to judge in Parti Liyani case
The prosecution asked for a fine of $5,000 and the case has been adjourned to April 14.
Why university rankings are pointless exercises for students in Singapore
The reality is that such rankings are rarely scientific studies drawing clear conclusions, says the writer.
China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, with a record US$150.5 billion in bilateral trade last year.