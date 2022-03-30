Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 30.

PM Lee, Biden discuss Ukraine war's implications on Asia-Pacific and regional issues

PM Lee says sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.

READ MORE HERE

What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help

Most will recover within 4 weeks after their infection, while some may find their symptoms persisting for up to 12 weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Be responsible and use common sense as S'pore lives with Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

The Government will consider further easing of rules once the next hump of cases is over, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

T2 terminal to reopen in phases from this year as Changi Airport expects more travellers

T2's upgrading had been going on for most of the last two years after it was closed in May 2020.

READ MORE HERE

More time needed to ramp up bus services between S'pore and Johor: Iswaran

Public transport operators are working with LTA and the Transport Ministry to prepare for the introduction of public bus services.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore employers pulling out the stops to deepen tech talent pool

These roles include software engineers, blockchain experts and those involving artificial intelligence.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Mile Complex gets $700 million en bloc offer from Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings

Golden Mile is making its second bid at a collective sale after its previous attempt at $800 million ended with no bids in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

New purple dengue alert banner deployed in areas with high Aedes mosquito populations

Dengue cases are rising faster than last year, with close to 3,000 cases reported since January.

READ MORE HERE

LTA awards $526m contract for Bright Hill interchange and tunnels under Cross Island Line

Work for the Cross Island Line Phase 1 is expected to start in the second quarter of this year, with passenger service commencing in 2030.

READ MORE HERE

Empathy is key when making jokes, local comics say following Oscar slap

Rape, tragedy, illness and religion are some topics local comedians stay clear of.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top