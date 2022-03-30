Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 30.
PM Lee, Biden discuss Ukraine war's implications on Asia-Pacific and regional issues
PM Lee says sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
Most will recover within 4 weeks after their infection, while some may find their symptoms persisting for up to 12 weeks.
Be responsible and use common sense as S'pore lives with Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung
The Government will consider further easing of rules once the next hump of cases is over, he said.
T2 terminal to reopen in phases from this year as Changi Airport expects more travellers
T2's upgrading had been going on for most of the last two years after it was closed in May 2020.
More time needed to ramp up bus services between S'pore and Johor: Iswaran
Public transport operators are working with LTA and the Transport Ministry to prepare for the introduction of public bus services.
S'pore employers pulling out the stops to deepen tech talent pool
These roles include software engineers, blockchain experts and those involving artificial intelligence.
Golden Mile Complex gets $700 million en bloc offer from Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings
Golden Mile is making its second bid at a collective sale after its previous attempt at $800 million ended with no bids in 2019.
New purple dengue alert banner deployed in areas with high Aedes mosquito populations
Dengue cases are rising faster than last year, with close to 3,000 cases reported since January.
LTA awards $526m contract for Bright Hill interchange and tunnels under Cross Island Line
Work for the Cross Island Line Phase 1 is expected to start in the second quarter of this year, with passenger service commencing in 2030.