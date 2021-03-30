Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 30.

Eligible recipients to get 3 months' additional support under Covid-19 Recovery Grant

Over 10,000 individuals have received help since its launch in January.

READ MORE HERE

4 in 10 women in S'pore face sex discrimination at work compared with 1 in 10 men: Poll

Only 12 per cent of those who faced gender discrimination made reports about the incidents and all who did so are female.

READ MORE HERE

Talks on Covid-19 passport a first step towards quarantine-free travel, says S'pore

Discussions will take some time since most places have only just started vaccinations and are looking into certifications.

READ MORE HERE

First public buses with solar panels hit the road in 6-month trial by Go-Ahead Singapore

The two buses will be used on service 15, which starts and ends at Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

READ MORE HERE

With Suez Canal crisis ended, it's time to add up the damages

The blockage could unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected

READ MORE HERE

Man who sent sexually explicit videos to young female subordinate fined $5,500

The Singaporean divorcee was 65 years old at the time while the woman was 25.

READ MORE HERE

For Archegos' Bill Hwang, one of world's greatest hidden fortunes is wiped out in days

The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond.

READ MORE HERE

Inhaled Covid-19 vaccines could be more effective in preventing transmission: Experts

But the safety and efficacy of such vaccines still have to be proven in clinical trials, say infectious disease experts in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

SPH undergoing strategic review to consider options for its various businesses

The objective of the review is to "unlock and maximise long-term shareholder value".

READ MORE HERE

Forest bathing in S'pore: Walk slowly, connect deeply

The Japanese practice of recharging oneself by taking in the sights, sounds and smells of a forest is catching on.

READ MORE HERE