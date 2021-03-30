Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 30.
Eligible recipients to get 3 months' additional support under Covid-19 Recovery Grant
Over 10,000 individuals have received help since its launch in January.
4 in 10 women in S'pore face sex discrimination at work compared with 1 in 10 men: Poll
Only 12 per cent of those who faced gender discrimination made reports about the incidents and all who did so are female.
Talks on Covid-19 passport a first step towards quarantine-free travel, says S'pore
Discussions will take some time since most places have only just started vaccinations and are looking into certifications.
First public buses with solar panels hit the road in 6-month trial by Go-Ahead Singapore
The two buses will be used on service 15, which starts and ends at Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.
With Suez Canal crisis ended, it's time to add up the damages
The blockage could unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected
Man who sent sexually explicit videos to young female subordinate fined $5,500
The Singaporean divorcee was 65 years old at the time while the woman was 25.
For Archegos' Bill Hwang, one of world's greatest hidden fortunes is wiped out in days
The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond.
Inhaled Covid-19 vaccines could be more effective in preventing transmission: Experts
But the safety and efficacy of such vaccines still have to be proven in clinical trials, say infectious disease experts in Singapore.
SPH undergoing strategic review to consider options for its various businesses
The objective of the review is to "unlock and maximise long-term shareholder value".
Forest bathing in S'pore: Walk slowly, connect deeply
The Japanese practice of recharging oneself by taking in the sights, sounds and smells of a forest is catching on.