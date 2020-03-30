Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 30.
Firms should support staff who need 2nd job due to Covid-19; those cutting wages should offer 13-month bonus: NWC
For firms which have to cut wages, management should lead by example, and they should try as far as possible to still pay the 13-month bonus.
Government mounting fiscal firepower; fighting Covid-19 'number one job': DPM Heng
"Our monetary and fiscal policy need to complement each other. We look at how to maintain price stability and the conditions for longer term growth," he said.
PM Lee warns against scam e-mail purportedly sent by him
In a Facebook post on Monday, PM Lee wrote: "If you receive such an e-mail, do not respond to it. Also do not provide any personal information. And please do not forward it to your friends and family."
HDB to upgrade 230,000 flats with retractable clothes drying rack, option for better quality fittings
Flats built between 1987 and 1997 will be eligible for the upgrade under the extended Home Improvement Programme (HIP), HDB said on Monday.
MAS eases Singdollar policy in measured move as economy braces for recession
It has set the Singapore dollar's rate of appreciation at zero per cent at the prevailing lower level of its policy band.
High Court rejects all three challenges against Section 377A
The cases each contended that the law is inconsistent with various articles of Singapore's Constitution.
A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system
Find out how a multi-agency team has been working tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Malaysia's supermarkets, eateries to only open from 8am to 8pm from April 1
Food delivery services will also be restricted to the same business hours.
Field hospital set up in New York's Central Park amid influx of coronavirus patients
The site will have the equipment and personnel necessary to handle Covid-19 cases, with a capacity of 68 patients, and the doctors and nurses to treat them.
Facebook, Google and Twitter struggle to handle US November election
The day after the New Hampshire primary in February, Facebook's security team removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran.