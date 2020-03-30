Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 30.

Firms should support staff who need 2nd job due to Covid-19; those cutting wages should offer 13-month bonus: NWC





The National Wages Council said retrenchment should be a last resort, and employers doing so should ensure they conduct the exercise responsibly. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



For firms which have to cut wages, management should lead by example, and they should try as far as possible to still pay the 13-month bonus.

Government mounting fiscal firepower; fighting Covid-19 'number one job': DPM Heng





Singapore has adopted the approach of testing and tracing Covid-19 patients to limit the coronavirus spread without ordering a widespread lockdown, as many countries have done. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



"Our monetary and fiscal policy need to complement each other. We look at how to maintain price stability and the conditions for longer term growth," he said.

PM Lee warns against scam e-mail purportedly sent by him





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told users in a Facebook post not to respond if they received such an e-mail. PHOTO: ST FILE, LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK



In a Facebook post on Monday, PM Lee wrote: "If you receive such an e-mail, do not respond to it. Also do not provide any personal information. And please do not forward it to your friends and family."

HDB to upgrade 230,000 flats with retractable clothes drying rack, option for better quality fittings





The new laundry rack comes with six horizontal stainless steel poles that can be extended and retracted within the frame of the rack. PHOTO: HDB



Flats built between 1987 and 1997 will be eligible for the upgrade under the extended Home Improvement Programme (HIP), HDB said on Monday.

MAS eases Singdollar policy in measured move as economy braces for recession





Singapore' economy is forecast to shrink by 1.0 to 4.0 per cent this year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



It has set the Singapore dollar's rate of appreciation at zero per cent at the prevailing lower level of its policy band.

High Court rejects all three challenges against Section 377A





(From left) Mr Bryan Choong Chee Hong, Mr Johnson Ong Ming and Dr Roy Tan Seng Kee filed three separate legal challenges against Section 377A of the Penal Code last year. PHOTOS: CHING S. SIA, ROY TAN/FACEBOOK



The cases each contended that the law is inconsistent with various articles of Singapore's Constitution.

A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system

Find out how a multi-agency team has been working tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Malaysia's supermarkets, eateries to only open from 8am to 8pm from April 1





A photo taken on March 27, 2020, shows a security guard checking the temperatures of customers arriving at a supermarket in Penang. PHOTO: AFP



Food delivery services will also be restricted to the same business hours.

Field hospital set up in New York's Central Park amid influx of coronavirus patients





Staff members and volunteers erect field tents as a makeshift hospital in Central Park, New York, on March 29, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The site will have the equipment and personnel necessary to handle Covid-19 cases, with a capacity of 68 patients, and the doctors and nurses to treat them.

Facebook, Google and Twitter struggle to handle US November election





Internet giants have collectively spent billions of dollars hiring staff, fortifying their systems and developing new policies to prevent election meddling. PHOTO: AFP



The day after the New Hampshire primary in February, Facebook's security team removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran.

