Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Initiative to create pedestrian-friendly streets to be trialled in 5 towns by 2025: LTA
Called Friendly Streets, the initiative aims to make streets with high footfall more inclusive and less vehicle-centric.
Healthier SG participants can get $20 in vouchers; choice of enhanced chronic drug subsidies
Healthpoints can be exchanged for vouchers from NTUC FairPrice, credits from TransitLink or other participating merchants.
Showers expected across S’pore until Saturday, temperatures could dip to 21 deg C in some places
Periods of showers, heavy at times, are expected tonight and tomorrow, due to another monsoon surge forecast.
Passenger traffic at Changi Airport expected to recover fully by 2024 or possibly earlier: Iswaran
Passenger volumes, flights and city links at Changi are now at about 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, he said.
Construction worker who fell from roof in Marsiling Lane is 6th workplace fatality of 2023
Hillside condo management seeks damages from Gojek after car ends up in pool
The ride-hailing company says it is speaking to the customer and driver to resolve the issue.
SIA to ‘review’ customer feedback after paper serviceware trial sparks mixed reactions
‘Shocking and heartbreaking’: Aaron Kwok speaks up on HK socialite Abby Choi’s murder
Flooding worsens in four Malaysian states; Johor still worst hit
Initial D-inspired bistro aims to be pit stop for petrolheads and manga fans
The shopfront, which looks like a manga page brought to life, created a buzz in the motoring community.