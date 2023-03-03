Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Updated
Published
31 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Initiative to create pedestrian-friendly streets to be trialled in 5 towns by 2025: LTA

Called Friendly Streets, the initiative aims to make streets with high footfall more inclusive and less vehicle-centric.

READ MORE HERE

Healthier SG participants can get $20 in vouchers; choice of enhanced chronic drug subsidies

Healthpoints can be exchanged for vouchers from NTUC FairPrice, credits from TransitLink or other participating merchants.

READ MORE HERE

Showers expected across S’pore until Saturday, temperatures could dip to 21 deg C in some places

Periods of showers, heavy at times, are expected tonight and tomorrow, due to another monsoon surge forecast.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport expected to recover fully by 2024 or possibly earlier: Iswaran

Passenger volumes, flights and city links at Changi are now at about 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Construction worker who fell from roof in Marsiling Lane is 6th workplace fatality of 2023

He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Hillside condo management seeks damages from Gojek after car ends up in pool

The ride-hailing company says it is speaking to the customer and driver to resolve the issue.

READ MORE HERE

SIA to ‘review’ customer feedback after paper serviceware trial sparks mixed reactions

The airline declined to reveal how much more the new serviceware costs.

READ MORE HERE

‘Shocking and heartbreaking’: Aaron Kwok speaks up on HK socialite Abby Choi’s murder

Kwok said he was still in disbelief and saddened by Ms Choi’s death.

READ MORE HERE

Flooding worsens in four Malaysian states; Johor still worst hit

The floods have resulted in four deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Initial D-inspired bistro aims to be pit stop for petrolheads and manga fans

The shopfront, which looks like a manga page brought to life, created a buzz in the motoring community.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top