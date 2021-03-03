Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 3.

Budget debate: Dependant's Pass holders will need formal work pass to work in Singapore

Their employers will need to apply for an Employment Pass, S Pass or work permit for them.

Budget debate: Progressive wage model to cover 218,000 workers when extended to sectors like food services, retail

The coverage will more than double from the current 85,000.

Budget debate: MOE to review P1 registration framework, study how to increase number of places in Phase 2C

Education Minister Lawrence Wong noted the importance of keeping schools open to students from all backgrounds.

Police investigating MP Louis Ng for not getting permit before holding placard supporting hawkers

He was seen holding up a piece of paper that read "Support Them" followed by a smiley face.

ExxonMobil to cut 300 jobs in Singapore, citing 'unprecedented market conditions' due to Covid-19

All the affected staff are professionals and managers, and will be notified between March 8 and 12.

Singapore to get first university of the arts, formed by alliance between Nafa and Lasalle

The new umbrella university would remain private but supported by the Government.

Budget debate: Newly arrived migrant workers can serve bulk of SHN in Quick Build Dorms

The QBDs will serve as new Migrant Worker Onboarding Centres under a pilot programme.

23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

21 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Bodies of three workers who died from Tuas explosion to be repatriated

Four of the five workers who remain in hospital are no longer in critical condition.

Shake Shack to open sixth Singapore outlet at Great World

No official opening date was given by Shake Shack in its press release.

