Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 3.

Employment Pass salary criteria raised, tighter rules on hiring foreign workers





Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that employers should continue to ensure that they have fair and merit-based pay practices in line with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



From May, the minimum salary for foreign professionals to qualify for an Employment Pass will be raised to $3,900 per month, up from $3,600.

Coronavirus: UK police investigating 'racially motivated' attack on Singaporean student in London





Facebook user Jonathan Mok, who said he has been studying in London for two years, posted two photos of himself showing a swollen eye. PHOTOS: JONATHAN MOK/FACEBOOK



An attacker shouted "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before punching Mr Jonathan Mok in the face.

South Korea declares ‘war’ on coronavirus as cases approach 5,000





South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the government will inject more than 30 trillion won into the economy to address the “grave” situation brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Authorities are seeking murder charges against leaders of the secretive church at the centre of the outbreak.

Nationwide network of 1,000 parcel locker stations to be rolled out by end-2022





The nationwide network of 1,000 stations will be progressively rolled out and located in HDB estates, MRT stations and community centres. PHOTO: ST FILE



Stations will be located in HDB estates, MRT stations and community centres, and will ease the woes of a delivery sector hard hit by the rise of e-commerce.

Short-sighted not to pass on property tax rebates to tenants, says Chan Chun Sing





Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing urged all the major landlords to do their part in helping their tenants and to work together with them to get through the current challenges. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



His remark in Parliament comes a day after the Restaurant Association of Singapore said some landlords are dragging their feet in giving promised rental rebates to struggling F&B operators.

Coronavirus: Thai police raid recycling factory that sells used face masks as new





Police found six workers sorting out used face masks and ironing them before folding them in boxes to look like new, unused ones. PHOTO: THE NATION THAILAND



Police found six workers sorting out used face masks and ironing them before folding them in boxes to look like new, unused ones.

Doctors, health workers confused and frustrated as coronavirus hits US



A stretcher is moved from an ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington on Feb 29, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



One doctor said until two days ago, there was "pretty much no expectation for PPE (personal protection equipment) but now that has gotten a bit better".

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash columns 6km into the air and prompting airport closure





Tourists at Cangkringan district in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, watching as Mount Merapi volcano erupts on March 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO



In response to the code-red warning, the Adi Soemarmo airport in Solo, Central Java, was temporarily shut.

Motorcyclist dies after accident involving minibus in West Coast Road





Photos of the aftermath of the accident on social media show the damaged motorcycle lying on the road with a blue police tent set up beside it. PHOTO: STOMP READER



Police have arrested the 62-year-old minibus driver.

NLB to revamp 8 libraries, including Central, and open new Punggol Regional Library





An artist's impression of the new Punggol Regional Library, which will open in late 2021. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Libraries play a key role in connecting people in the digital age and providing a sense of community, Ms Sim Ann said.

