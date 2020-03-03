Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 3.
Employment Pass salary criteria raised, tighter rules on hiring foreign workers
From May, the minimum salary for foreign professionals to qualify for an Employment Pass will be raised to $3,900 per month, up from $3,600.
Coronavirus: UK police investigating 'racially motivated' attack on Singaporean student in London
An attacker shouted "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before punching Mr Jonathan Mok in the face.
South Korea declares ‘war’ on coronavirus as cases approach 5,000
Authorities are seeking murder charges against leaders of the secretive church at the centre of the outbreak.
Nationwide network of 1,000 parcel locker stations to be rolled out by end-2022
Stations will be located in HDB estates, MRT stations and community centres, and will ease the woes of a delivery sector hard hit by the rise of e-commerce.
Short-sighted not to pass on property tax rebates to tenants, says Chan Chun Sing
His remark in Parliament comes a day after the Restaurant Association of Singapore said some landlords are dragging their feet in giving promised rental rebates to struggling F&B operators.
Coronavirus: Thai police raid recycling factory that sells used face masks as new
Police found six workers sorting out used face masks and ironing them before folding them in boxes to look like new, unused ones.
Doctors, health workers confused and frustrated as coronavirus hits US
One doctor said until two days ago, there was "pretty much no expectation for PPE (personal protection equipment) but now that has gotten a bit better".
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash columns 6km into the air and prompting airport closure
In response to the code-red warning, the Adi Soemarmo airport in Solo, Central Java, was temporarily shut.
Motorcyclist dies after accident involving minibus in West Coast Road
Police have arrested the 62-year-old minibus driver.
NLB to revamp 8 libraries, including Central, and open new Punggol Regional Library
Libraries play a key role in connecting people in the digital age and providing a sense of community, Ms Sim Ann said.