Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 29

DBS/POSB branches to stay open for 2 more hours as work to restore digital services continues
Baby’s body found next to Hougang Ave 1 block; woman, 18, aiding investigations
A unit on the second floor was cordoned off by police and drops of blood were seen at the nearest lift lobby.
Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar stallholders complain about steep rents, competition
At least $17.6m lost by over 1,000 victims to job scams
The police advise the public to set security features including enabling two-factor authentication for their bank, social media and Singpass accounts.
S’pore-HK rivalry ‘hyped up’, makes for better headlines but each city has its strengths: Shanmugam
They are each growing and bringing vibrancy to this entire region, said Mr Shanmugam at the fifth edition of the China Conference: Southeast Asia.
9 Singapore restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Odette is No. 6
Modern Singapore restaurant Labyrinth at the Esplanade Mall received the Highest Climber Award for leaping to No. 11 from No. 40 in 2022.
Condo, HDB rents rise but volume drops in February; more tenants resist price hikes
But an injection of supply – with close to 100,000 private and HDB homes set to be completed between 2023 and 2025 – could turn the tide in the current rental market boom.
Values tumble for high-end condos sold during 2013 property peak; analysts warn about buying high
None of the six most expensive condo developments of 2013 has returned to their 2013 peak square footage values.
Woman and teenage boy charged over attack at Bugis hotel; he had warrant of arrest against him
The youth allegedly used a serrated knife to attack a man at the Rest Bugis Hotel in Jalan Kubor on Monday.