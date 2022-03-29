Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 29.
Many in S'pore still donning masks outdoors on first day of relaxed Covid-19 rules
Some said they have grown accustomed to wearing a mask after two years of having to do so.
Families in Singapore make plans to dine out in larger groups on first day of relaxed rules
Eateries that do not have such checks can seat in smaller groups of up to five fully vaccinated people, but random spot checks will be conducted.
F&B operators reconfigure restaurant spaces, plan menus for up to 10 diners
Many places are extending operating hours, especially in the light of the 10.30pm drinks curfew being lifted.
EV users can tap app to locate, compare over 800 chargers in 200 locations
In April, the LTA will launch a tender to install EV chargers in nearly 2,000 HDB carparks.
Filing income tax: What are the tax reliefs you can claim
Body of man missing since Sunday found on Lazarus Island
Man linked to Shell heist admits to offences involving stolen gas oil worth more than $59m
Muhamad Farhan Mohamed Rashid received more than $735,000 in ill-gotten gains for his role in the offences.
S'pore Medical Council stops doctor from promoting ivermectin as treatment for Covid-19
Not only has this drug not proven effective against Covid-19, it can cause serious side effects.
Ex-CEO of Prive Group who assaulted boy, 13, gets 12 months of mandatory treatment
Offenders given an MTO will undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.
More time needed to process passport applications: ICA
Some 6,000 passport applications are reaching the authority each day, triple the pre-Covid-19 average.