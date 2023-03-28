Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 28 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

TransitLink, EZ-Link apps to merge; users to get one-stop access to bus, MRT fare payment services

Half of all adult public transport trips are currently made using SimplyGo.

READ MORE HERE

More resale condo units changed hands in February after four months of decline, prices up 1.4%

Some property analysts caution the sales rebound may not be an indication of a market recovery just yet.

READ MORE HERE

Flammable vapours from waste oil tank caused Audi service centre explosion: WSH Council

The explosion on March 7 blew open a section of the Audi service centre in Ubi.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Property agency co-owner fined $50,000 for building hidden floor at The Alexcier

Various living and work spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room were found on the illegal floor, ST reported in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who downloaded over 13,600 child pornography clips and images, some involving babies

The court heard that the man would trade child abuse material with other users on Telegram.

READ MORE HERE

5 planets to light the sky in astronomical alignment on Tuesday

Jupiter and Mercury will be very low on the horizon after sunset here, said Astronomical Society of Singapore president Soh Kim Mun.

READ MORE HERE

Would you freeze-dry breast milk? These S'pore companies are betting on it

At least two laboratories here now offer freeze-drying services for breast milk.

READ MORE HERE

Are you an introvert who delights in alone time? Here's why you should have healthy friendships

While the terms introvert, shy and social anxiety are often used interchangeably, they are not the same.

READ MORE HERE

What’s behind the European rush to rekindle ties with China?

As the war in Ukraine drags on, Beijing is being viewed as a critical player in any resolution of the conflict, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Girl switches grandma’s deity painting with Ultraman drawing in China

A grandma in China was furious when she realised that her granddaughter had switched her painting of the deity Guan Yin.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top