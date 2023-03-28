Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 28 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
TransitLink, EZ-Link apps to merge; users to get one-stop access to bus, MRT fare payment services
More resale condo units changed hands in February after four months of decline, prices up 1.4%
Some property analysts caution the sales rebound may not be an indication of a market recovery just yet.
Flammable vapours from waste oil tank caused Audi service centre explosion: WSH Council
Property agency co-owner fined $50,000 for building hidden floor at The Alexcier
Various living and work spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room were found on the illegal floor, ST reported in 2019.
Jail for man who downloaded over 13,600 child pornography clips and images, some involving babies
The court heard that the man would trade child abuse material with other users on Telegram.
5 planets to light the sky in astronomical alignment on Tuesday
Jupiter and Mercury will be very low on the horizon after sunset here, said Astronomical Society of Singapore president Soh Kim Mun.
Would you freeze-dry breast milk? These S'pore companies are betting on it
Are you an introvert who delights in alone time? Here's why you should have healthy friendships
While the terms introvert, shy and social anxiety are often used interchangeably, they are not the same.
What’s behind the European rush to rekindle ties with China?
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Beijing is being viewed as a critical player in any resolution of the conflict, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Girl switches grandma’s deity painting with Ultraman drawing in China
A grandma in China was furious when she realised that her granddaughter had switched her painting of the deity Guan Yin.