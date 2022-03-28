Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 28.
Egg freezing, more flexi-work among policy changes in White Paper on S'pore women
The White Paper on Singapore Women's Development comes after more than a year of discussions.
Women, including singles, can freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons from next year
ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise taxi distance fares by 1 cent due to fuel price hikes
The temporary fare hike also comes less than a month after ComfortDelGro had raised its fares on March 1 for the first time in a decade.
Fresh round of talks to begin as Zelensky says Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status
The Ukrainian President also signalled a willingness to compromise on the most sensitive topics.
Oscars: Coda’s surprise Best Picture win overshadowed by The Slap
Giving up personal freedom for Rolex watches: An inside look into the ops of a scam syndicate
The syndicate primarily targeted Chinese nationals living abroad, including in Singapore.
Half-priced Bali villas, attraction discounts and other good deals as travel returns
Twitter stops S'pore tech firm from registering similar bird logo as trademark
V V Technology had intended to display the logo in a mobile app that it has been developing since December 2018.
Watch out for warning signs a loved one is contemplating suicide, and how you can help: Experts
Signs include texting or posting on social media about how they cannot go on living or no longer want to live.
Interactive: Meet the winged wonders of Asia's largest bird park
Avian care research and conservation are integral to Jurong Bird Park, which is home to 3,500 birds.