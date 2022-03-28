Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 28

Updated
Published
20 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 28.

Egg freezing, more flexi-work among policy changes in White Paper on S'pore women

The White Paper on Singapore Women's Development comes after more than a year of discussions.

Women, including singles, can freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons from next year

Women aged between 21 and 35 can undergo elective or social egg freezing.

ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise taxi distance fares by 1 cent due to fuel price hikes

The temporary fare hike also comes less than a month after ComfortDelGro had raised its fares on March 1 for the first time in a decade.

Fresh round of talks to begin as Zelensky says Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status

The Ukrainian President also signalled a willingness to compromise on the most sensitive topics.

Oscars: Coda’s surprise Best Picture win overshadowed by The Slap

Coda’s win gives Apple TV+ something rival Netflix never had - a Best Picture Oscar.

Giving up personal freedom for Rolex watches: An inside look into the ops of a scam syndicate

The syndicate primarily targeted Chinese nationals living abroad, including in Singapore.

Half-priced Bali villas, attraction discounts and other good deals as travel returns

If you are booking your next vacation, you can bag discounts with these tips.

Twitter stops S'pore tech firm from registering similar bird logo as trademark

V V Technology had intended to display the logo in a mobile app that it has been developing since December 2018.

Watch out for warning signs a loved one is contemplating suicide, and how you can help: Experts

Signs include texting or posting on social media about how they cannot go on living or no longer want to live.

Interactive: Meet the winged wonders of Asia's largest bird park

Avian care research and conservation are integral to Jurong Bird Park, which is home to 3,500 birds. 

