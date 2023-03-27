Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 27

Updated
Published
33 min ago

PM Lee starts week-long China visit

PM Lee's last visit to China was in April 2019, when he attended the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

Rising rents hit European businesses in S'pore, cause anxiety among employees

The survey revealed that half of the employees who had to renew their residential housing lease in 2022 or 2023 saw a rise of more than 40 per cent in rental costs.

3 possible causes of death for infant found motionless at nanny’s home: Coroner’s inquiry

On Dec 28, 2021, the day of his death, the nanny fed him milk and put him to bed in a playpen at around 3pm.

Myanmar junta chief vows continued crackdown, before elections

Myanmar celebrated its annual Armed Forces Day parade on Monday.

askST Jobs: Promotion seems like a moving target. What should I do?

If a promotion or base pay increase does not seem to be on the cards, there are alternatives an employee can ask for.

Chinese banks court crypto firms in Hong Kong after mainland ban

Crypto firms rushing into Hong Kong after it opened its doors are finding a surprising source of potential support: China’s state-owned banks.

Elderly woman found dead in Holland Drive flat after neighbour notices foul smell

The woman was unmarried and lived alone, residents said.

Will Schooling retire? The fastest man from Rio is entitled to take his time

Athletes can be in their 20s, often still taut and tested, when we start tittering about their departure, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

Japan’s Niseko wants to become a year-round tourist destination

The ski destination is developing its summer activities such as mountain biking and white-water rafting.

Court dismisses man’s suit against dad over family’s supermarket business

The man made a series of demands against his father for monies and assets, and threatened to air their dispute in public.

