Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 27

PM Lee starts week-long China visit
PM Lee's last visit to China was in April 2019, when he attended the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.
Rising rents hit European businesses in S'pore, cause anxiety among employees
The survey revealed that half of the employees who had to renew their residential housing lease in 2022 or 2023 saw a rise of more than 40 per cent in rental costs.
3 possible causes of death for infant found motionless at nanny’s home: Coroner’s inquiry
On Dec 28, 2021, the day of his death, the nanny fed him milk and put him to bed in a playpen at around 3pm.
Myanmar junta chief vows continued crackdown, before elections
askST Jobs: Promotion seems like a moving target. What should I do?
If a promotion or base pay increase does not seem to be on the cards, there are alternatives an employee can ask for.
Chinese banks court crypto firms in Hong Kong after mainland ban
Crypto firms rushing into Hong Kong after it opened its doors are finding a surprising source of potential support: China’s state-owned banks.
Elderly woman found dead in Holland Drive flat after neighbour notices foul smell
Will Schooling retire? The fastest man from Rio is entitled to take his time
Athletes can be in their 20s, often still taut and tested, when we start tittering about their departure, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
Japan’s Niseko wants to become a year-round tourist destination
The ski destination is developing its summer activities such as mountain biking and white-water rafting.
Court dismisses man’s suit against dad over family’s supermarket business
The man made a series of demands against his father for monies and assets, and threatened to air their dispute in public.