Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 27.
To see Singapore through Covid-19, essential to have strongest team and mandate with longest runway: PM Lee
Asked about how he will decide on when to call a general election, Mr Lee said the ideal situation is that things will settle within the next six months, and then an election can be held.
MOM issues stop-work orders to 34 companies for not following Covid-19 safe distancing measures
MOM said the companies were required to make "immediate rectifications" and urged other businesses to keep themselves updated on the latest advisories.
NTUC FairPrice lowers paper product limit, adds cooking oil, canned food, frozen poultry to shopping cap list
Shoppers can buy up to two packs of paper products, six cans of canned products, five litres of cooking oil and $30 of frozen poultry.
Coronavirus: Those on 5 days' sick leave must avoid contact with elderly family members at all cost, says NCID head
That is because the elderly are vulnerable to virus infections, including Covid-19, she said.
Maids, employers in conflict over rest days, home leave amid Covid-19
Some employers have threatened to cancel their maids' work permits to force them to stay home on their rest days, say employment agencies.
Coronavirus: From exercise to bird-watching, S'pore scientist plans to enjoy comforts of home while on stay-home notice in hotel
His hotel room has sweeping views of the skyline but the reality is far from fancy - meals are served in disposable plastic boxes and he must avoid physical contact with others.
Malaysia announces $83.6b stimulus package to deal with coronavirus fallout
Measures include additional cash payments to medical front liners and monetary handouts to households to cope with income loss.
Protective gear shortage makes Indian health workers vulnerable to coronavirus
Health experts say there is a shortage of protective gear because the Indian government did not stockpile them even though WHO guidelines on Feb 27 advised all countries to do so.
Close to $100 billion earmarked for land transport projects for next 10 years
New rail projects account for the biggest chunk of $87.5 billion.
6 videos, memes to spread safe distancing message and bring cheer amid Covid-19 pandemic
Some netizens are using music, dance and memes to remind others about the importance of social distancing.