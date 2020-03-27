Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 27.

To see Singapore through Covid-19, essential to have strongest team and mandate with longest runway: PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking to reporters at the Istana on March 27, 2020. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Asked about how he will decide on when to call a general election, Mr Lee said the ideal situation is that things will settle within the next six months, and then an election can be held.

MOM issues stop-work orders to 34 companies for not following Covid-19 safe distancing measures





The Ministry said that these companies were required to make "immediate rectifications". PHOTO: ST FILE



MOM said the companies were required to make "immediate rectifications" and urged other businesses to keep themselves updated on the latest advisories.

NTUC FairPrice lowers paper product limit, adds cooking oil, canned food, frozen poultry to shopping cap list





Shoppers can buy up to six cans of canned products, five litres of cooking oil and $30 of frozen poultry. Existing purchasing limits for instant noodles, rice, eggs, fresh poultry and vegetables remain unchanged. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Shoppers can buy up to two packs of paper products, six cans of canned products, five litres of cooking oil and $30 of frozen poultry.

Coronavirus: Those on 5 days' sick leave must avoid contact with elderly family members at all cost, says NCID head





The National Centre for Infectious Diseases' executive director Leo Yee Sin said if it is absolutely necessary to interact with others at home, those on medical leave should put on a surgical mask. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



That is because the elderly are vulnerable to virus infections, including Covid-19, she said.

Maids, employers in conflict over rest days, home leave amid Covid-19





MOM said it will step up inspections at Lucky Plaza, City Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to disperse large groups of FDWs. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some employers have threatened to cancel their maids' work permits to force them to stay home on their rest days, say employment agencies.

Coronavirus: From exercise to bird-watching, S'pore scientist plans to enjoy comforts of home while on stay-home notice in hotel





Biologist Marcus Chua's "birthday staycay" at the Swissotel the Stamford began when he flew back from the US on March 26, prepared to serve the stay-home period in a hotel instead of in his own home. PHOTOS: MARCUS CHUA / TWITTER



His hotel room has sweeping views of the skyline but the reality is far from fancy - meals are served in disposable plastic boxes and he must avoid physical contact with others.

Malaysia announces $83.6b stimulus package to deal with coronavirus fallout





Among the measures announced are additional cash payments for frontliners and monetary handouts for households. PHOTO: AFP



Measures include additional cash payments to medical front liners and monetary handouts to households to cope with income loss.

Protective gear shortage makes Indian health workers vulnerable to coronavirus





Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, on Jan 29, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Health experts say there is a shortage of protective gear because the Indian government did not stockpile them even though WHO guidelines on Feb 27 advised all countries to do so.

Close to $100 billion earmarked for land transport projects for next 10 years





The amount includes money budgeted for completion of the Thomson-East Coast line. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



New rail projects account for the biggest chunk of $87.5 billion.

6 videos, memes to spread safe distancing message and bring cheer amid Covid-19 pandemic





PHOTOS: SOCIAL MEDIA



Some netizens are using music, dance and memes to remind others about the importance of social distancing.

