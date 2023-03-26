Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 26

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

All HDB towns will be highly liveable, despite differences in popularity: PM Lee

“This is the PAP government’s promise to all Singaporeans: that your HDB flat will be both a good home for you and your family, and a valuable nest egg for your retirement,” he said.

PM Lee to make official visit to China, will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang

PM Lee will also give a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan.

Hospitals resume elective surgery deferred due to Covid-19, take steps to cut duration of stay

Hospitals had first deferred non-urgent or elective procedures in February 2020 before these were gradually resumed after the April-June circuit breaker.

Financial mistakes couples getting married can avoid

It's a conversation every couple needs to have before getting married. The Straits Times gets tips on mapping out how to manage family finances.

An open and frank discussion about life goals and events is necessary even before the wedding, experts say.

Company lost $1.8m for not having records of its investment

Singapore’s appeals court ruled that the company failed to prove its case that there was such an investment arrangement in the first place. 

Leadership changes for PSP, with chief Francis Yuen stepping down

Party founder and chairman, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, topped the list of 12 members who make up the party's new Central Executive Committee.

Din Tai Fung founder Yang Bing-yi dies aged 96

The eatery made headlines in 1993 when The New York Times named it one of world’s top 10 restaurants.

From lobster bisque to dan dan noodles: Canteen vendors cook their way into students’ hearts

One vendor honed his craft over more than 20 years as a hotelier in a top hotel in Singapore.

No more mid-year exams in schools, but some parents express concern ahead of PSLE

Assessments, meanwhile, are still in full swing in tuition centres and, in response to schools removing mid-year exams, some have even beefed up their “exams”.

Phone-less on Orchard Road, I discover the new anxiety ‘nomophobia’

The flipside of being untethered, says travel editor Lee Siew Hua, is the discovery of things she would have ordinarily missed.

