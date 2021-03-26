Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 26.

950,000 S'porean HDB households to get $135m in S&CC rebates from April

This is part of the $900 million Household Support Package announced in this year's Budget.

LTA awards $604m contract for Cross Island Line's Hougang interchange station

The station is under phase one of the Cross Island Line, which is set to begin operations in 2030.

Thailand to reopen Phuket to tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 from July 1

The government plans to test the reopening plan in Phuket before expanding to other key tourist hot spots, like another resort island, Koh Samui.

1 community infection among 12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; first such case since March 12

The new cases take Singapore's total to 60,265.

Ship blocks Suez Canal: How long would it take to free it and what happens if it remains stuck?

Ships are already being forced to look at costly detours around Africa.

Man admits to sexually abusing daughter since she was 3, started raping her when she was 9

He even preyed on his daughter's best friend, then nine years old, when she came over to play.

Fresh grads to get up to four free continuing education and training modules from April

MOE said the move is meant to support the graduates in broadening their skill set.

S'pore construction sector set to receive another six months of relief for contracts

MND will introduce amendments to the law allowing for relief period to be extended to Sept 30.

8 S'pore restaurants make it to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list

French restaurant Odette fell to No. 2., while Cloudstreet, Labyrinth and Euphoria are new to the list.

Shaw cinema at Nex reopens, more than 6 months after ventilation duct collapse

On Aug 30 last year, a ventilation duct fell from the ceiling in Hall 6, injuring two people.

