Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 25.
S'pore must adapt to global trends to grow economy: PM Lee at opening of Dyson's new HQ
Dyson will invest $1.5 billion in Singapore in the next four years and expand its R&D team by more than 250 engineers and scientists.
KKH files police report over woman's claim that she waited 4 hours for treatment and lost baby
There were discrepancies between the woman's story and the bill information shared online, said the KKH CEO.
Tuas blast: Inquiry committee finds grounds for criminal charges
Money changers expect demand for ringgit to rise as S'pore eases Covid-19 border curbs
Most money changers that The Straits Times spoke to are upbeat about sales of the Malaysian ringgit.
Biden, allies meet but no fresh ideas emerge on ending war in Ukraine
The most critical military decision was made at Nato's headquarters: To significantly expand the alliance's presence around Russia.
China Eastern Airlines plane crash: State media refutes earlier report second black box found
A publication by China's aviation regulator said the second black box was found but it later deleted the post.
OCBC to hire 1,500 tech staff over next 3 years as talent war heats up
The roles include application developers, cybersecurity experts, blockchain specialists and data scientists.
ST Athlete of the Year: Behind Kimberly Lim, Cecilia Low's 7-day run in Tokyo were 7 years of toil
Blue glow in waters off eastern S'pore shoreline will last for 2 to 4 more days: Marine biologist
The bright blue waves are caused by a bloom of marine microorganisms called dinoflagellates, whose bioluminescence is activated when the waters are disturbed.
Penang family spends $5,332 on paper Lamborghini offering
As some people start preparing for the upcoming Qing Ming Festival, look back at how a family spent over $5,000 on a full-sized sports car paper offering that was to be burned.