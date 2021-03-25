Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 25.
150,000 S'pore employers to get $3b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts from end-March
The payment will benefit over two million local employees.
50,000 education sector staff receive vaccination letters; over 80% have made appointments
Over 600 madrasah personnel have also been invited to receive the vaccination.
CIMB Singapore laying off staff, closing Orchard Road branch as part of restructuring
It was not immediately clear how many employees may be affected.
Suez Canal jam: How to dislodge a 200,000-tonne ship from a canal wall
Traffic is temporarily suspended as eight tugs try to push and pull the vessel free of the canal's banks.
Vivian Balakrishnan meets Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta
Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs is on a two-day working visit to reaffirm the strong relations between the two countries.
46 workers lost hands, fingers in amputation accidents last year
Some of the deaths involved the use of machinery such as forklifts.
14 months' jail for man who repeatedly molested sleeping sister-in-law
He was finally caught after she woke up while he was committing the offence.
2 in 5 security officers abused on the job, with figures rising due to Covid-19: Survey
The officers were most commonly subjected to verbal abuse.
NTU team uses durian husks to make bandages for post-surgery
The team found a way to extract cellulose from the husks and combined it with glycerol to create a soft gel.
Gardens by the Bay sakura season extended till April 11
The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Board can also be used.