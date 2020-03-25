Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 25.
Parliament: Goal is to get through Covid-19 outbreak without sharp spike or 'long tail', says Gan Kim Yong
He laid out two potential scenarios drawn up by academics for dealing with the outbreak: establishing herd immunity and flattening the curve.
Parliament: Those who flout Covid-19 stay-home notices will be investigated and charged, says Shanmugam
He also highlighted a report of a Singaporean returning from Myanmar who was issued with the notice and who subsequently posted about going out for bak kut teh on his Facebook page.
Parliament: 38,000 people on coronavirus stay-home notice, figure will rise with more returnees, says Lawrence Wong
Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus outbreak, outlined the thinking behind why border controls and travel restrictions were progressively tightened.
Singapore's strategy in fighting Covid-19
The crux of Singapore's strategy is to slow down the infection rate and maintain it at as low a level for as long as possible, Mr Gan said.
Parliament: Proposal to delay S'pore election by having president form caretaker govt is unconstitutional, says Teo Chee Hean
The proposal was from opposition leader Tan Cheng Bock.
Coronavirus: Malaysia's movement restrictions extended to April 14
PM Muhyiddin Yassin said the government decided on the two-week extension as the number of new Covid-19 infections "is expected to continue for a while before new cases begin to reduce".
Singapore working with 6 countries to maintain supply of essential goods amid coronavirus lockdowns
The countries - including Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand, Myanmar and Brunei - said they will ensure that trade lines remain open.
Coronavirus: Singapore and Malaysia align protocols for border screening, return of travellers exhibiting symptoms
The two countries agreed on applying the same cut-off of 37.5 deg C for the definition of travellers with a fever at the second meeting of the Singapore-Malaysia joint working group.
Parliament: MPs seated farther apart in the House as part of safe distancing measures, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin
Some MPs occupied seats in galleries on other levels instead, while members of the public and the media at the galleries were also seated at spaced intervals.
Stay at home as much as you can: What you need to know about S'pore's strictest measures yet to fight coronavirus
The measures include the closure of entertainment outlets and limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or fewer.