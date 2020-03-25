Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 25.

Parliament: Goal is to get through Covid-19 outbreak without sharp spike or 'long tail', says Gan Kim Yong





In the scenario known as flattening the curve, the goal is to introduce stringent safe distancing and other measures to slow down the infection rate. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



He laid out two potential scenarios drawn up by academics for dealing with the outbreak: establishing herd immunity and flattening the curve.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Those who flout Covid-19 stay-home notices will be investigated and charged, says Shanmugam





Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam highlighted a report of a Singaporean returning from Myanmar who was issued with the notice, and subsequently posted about going out for bak kut teh on his Facebook page. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK



READ MORE HERE

Parliament: 38,000 people on coronavirus stay-home notice, figure will rise with more returnees, says Lawrence Wong





Fewer travellers are seen at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on March 24. The Government's key objective in fighting the virus is also to focus resources on the large number of Singaporeans returning from overseas, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on March 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus outbreak, outlined the thinking behind why border controls and travel restrictions were progressively tightened.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's strategy in fighting Covid-19



A scientist demonstrates how a sample is extracted for the coronavirus test in a laboratory in Pasir Panjang. To date, Singapore has done around 39,000 tests for Covid-19. PHOTO: ST FILE



The crux of Singapore's strategy is to slow down the infection rate and maintain it at as low a level for as long as possible, Mr Gan said.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Proposal to delay S'pore election by having president form caretaker govt is unconstitutional, says Teo Chee Hean





Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean explained that the only circumstance in which an election can be put off is when a state of emergency is declared. PHOTO: ST FILE



The proposal was from opposition leader Tan Cheng Bock.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Malaysia's movement restrictions extended to April 14





Malaysian soldiers and police officers at a Penang roadblock during the partial lockdown in Malaysia on March 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



PM Muhyiddin Yassin said the government decided on the two-week extension as the number of new Covid-19 infections "is expected to continue for a while before new cases begin to reduce".

READ MORE HERE

Singapore working with 6 countries to maintain supply of essential goods amid coronavirus lockdowns





Border controls have slowed down traffic or forced re-routing of goods, pushing up freight costs of even necessary supplies such as food and medicine. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The countries - including Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand, Myanmar and Brunei - said they will ensure that trade lines remain open.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Singapore and Malaysia align protocols for border screening, return of travellers exhibiting symptoms





People with face masks at Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore on March 17, 2020. Singapore and Malaysia have agreed on applying the same cut-off of 37.5 deg C for the definition of travellers with a fever. PHOTO: AFP



The two countries agreed on applying the same cut-off of 37.5 deg C for the definition of travellers with a fever at the second meeting of the Singapore-Malaysia joint working group.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: MPs seated farther apart in the House as part of safe distancing measures, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin





The new safe distancing arrangements meant that some MPs were not able to sit in the Chamber. They occupied seats in galleries on other levels instead, while members of the public and the media at the galleries were also seated at spaced intervals. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM PARLIAMENT



Some MPs occupied seats in galleries on other levels instead, while members of the public and the media at the galleries were also seated at spaced intervals.

READ MORE HERE

Stay at home as much as you can: What you need to know about S'pore's strictest measures yet to fight coronavirus





Entertainment venues, such as cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, discos and karaoke outlets, will be closed until April 30. This might be extended if the situation does not improve. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The measures include the closure of entertainment outlets and limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or fewer.

READ MORE HERE