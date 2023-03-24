Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
JB-S’pore RTS Link nearly half completed on S’pore side, service to start by end-2026: Iswaran
"We are on track to achieve the completion goal so that the system can be operational by the end of 2026," he said.
‘Earnest and temperate’: TikTok’s Singaporean CEO’s poise fails to sway sceptics in US Congress
The minds of the US congressmen who grilled him appeared mostly made up from the start.
TikTok CEO grilled in Congress: What’s next for the platform in the US?
It is still not known if TikTok will be banned in the US, but advertisers are already seeking assurances over its data from the app.
Marina Bay Sands $4.5b expansion work to start in April 2024 after two delays
S’pore students join 95,000 in lawsuit against UK universities over pandemic disruptions
The students are suing at least 18 UK universities, including big names like Oxford and University College London.
Leong Mun Wai edits Facebook post, says he did not mean to cast aspersions on Shanmugam
The edits came one day after he refused to withdraw several statements, delete the post and apologise to Mr Shanmugam.
Former NUS don Jeremy Fernando charged with molesting woman
Shaw Theatres Balestier reopens on March 30; 850 pairs of movie tickets to be given out
Future crises: How not to fight the last war
Lessons from Singapore’s Covid-19 response include planning for new scenarios and possibilities.
Football: Fans in S’pore can catch 9 EPL matches for free next weekend
A capped number of complimentary passes for StarHub's Premium+ platform will be made available.