Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Updated
Published
32 min ago

JB-S’pore RTS Link nearly half completed on S’pore side, service to start by end-2026: Iswaran

"We are on track to achieve the completion goal so that the system can be operational by the end of 2026," he said.

READ MORE HERE

‘Earnest and temperate’: TikTok’s Singaporean CEO’s poise fails to sway sceptics in US Congress

The minds of the US congressmen who grilled him appeared mostly made up from the start.

READ MORE HERE

TikTok CEO grilled in Congress: What’s next for the platform in the US?

It is still not known if TikTok will be banned in the US, but advertisers are already seeking assurances over its data from the app.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Marina Bay Sands $4.5b expansion work to start in April 2024 after two delays

Marina Bay Sands will now have until April 8, 2028, to complete the expansion.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore students join 95,000 in lawsuit against UK universities over pandemic disruptions

The students are suing at least 18 UK universities, including big names like Oxford and University College London.

READ MORE HERE

Leong Mun Wai edits Facebook post, says he did not mean to cast aspersions on Shanmugam

The edits came one day after he refused to withdraw several statements, delete the post and apologise to Mr Shanmugam.

READ MORE HERE

Former NUS don Jeremy Fernando charged with molesting woman

He is accused of kissing a woman on her lips.

READ MORE HERE

Shaw Theatres Balestier reopens on March 30; 850 pairs of movie tickets to be given out

The tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

READ MORE HERE

Future crises: How not to fight the last war

Lessons from Singapore’s Covid-19 response include planning for new scenarios and possibilities.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fans in S’pore can catch 9 EPL matches for free next weekend

A capped number of complimentary passes for StarHub's Premium+ platform will be made available.

READ MORE HERE

