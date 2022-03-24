Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 24.

Group sizes to double to 10, masks optional when outdoors, 75% can return to office from March 29

Capacity limits for larger events and settings will be increased to 75%.

READ MORE HERE

All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights

The pre-departure test two days before departure will remain in place for now.

READ MORE HERE

Alcohol sale, consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm to be allowed from March 29

Live performances will also be allowed to resume at all venues.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

People 80 and above, those with chronic disease eligible for second booster dose

They will receive the second dose around five months after getting their first one.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: What you need to know

Changes include larger group sizes and the lifting of most restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

As Omicron wave eases, hospitals to focus more on 'business-as-usual' patients

Most of the patients have chronic illnesses that may not have had close medical follow-ups over the past two years.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore has reached major Covid-19 milestone, but will not take 'Freedom Day' approach: PM Lee

He urged Singaporeans to be psychologically prepared "for more twists and turns ahead".

READ MORE HERE

Time for women to serve NS and challenge outmoded gender norms

Including women in national service will not resolve all issues of gender inequality, but it will address a highly symbolic instance of it.

READ MORE HERE

Rise in serious accidents in S'pore takes toll on insurers' bottom line

Motor claims rose by 8.3 per cent in 2021 said the General Insurance Association.

READ MORE HERE

Grab, Sea price slump could affect S-E Asian unicorns going public

Analysts say investors will be even more cautious given current geopolitical tensions and surging inflation.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top