Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 24.
Group sizes to double to 10, masks optional when outdoors, 75% can return to office from March 29
All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights
Alcohol sale, consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm to be allowed from March 29
People 80 and above, those with chronic disease eligible for second booster dose
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: What you need to know
Changes include larger group sizes and the lifting of most restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.
As Omicron wave eases, hospitals to focus more on 'business-as-usual' patients
Most of the patients have chronic illnesses that may not have had close medical follow-ups over the past two years.
S'pore has reached major Covid-19 milestone, but will not take 'Freedom Day' approach: PM Lee
He urged Singaporeans to be psychologically prepared "for more twists and turns ahead".
Time for women to serve NS and challenge outmoded gender norms
Including women in national service will not resolve all issues of gender inequality, but it will address a highly symbolic instance of it.
Rise in serious accidents in S'pore takes toll on insurers' bottom line
Grab, Sea price slump could affect S-E Asian unicorns going public
Analysts say investors will be even more cautious given current geopolitical tensions and surging inflation.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!