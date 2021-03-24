Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 24.

Up to 75% of staff can return to office from April 5; working from home no longer default mode

The current restriction requiring employees to work from home for at least half their working time will also be lifted.

Covid-19 vaccination now open to S'pore residents aged 45 to 59

They can now register their interest for vaccination at vaccine.gov.sg.

More can attend weddings, live performances and pilot events with pre-event Covid-19 testing

More people will be allowed to attend marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions and live performances from April 24.

Suez Canal, among the world's busiest maritime trade routes, blocked after giant ship stuck

No progress has been made so far in floating the vessel and clearing the canal.

Blogger Leong Sze Hian ordered to pay PM Lee $133,000 for defamation

Mr Leong was sued for sharing, on his Facebook page, an article that falsely linked PM Lee to the 1MDB scandal.

Zouk to bring hawker dishes to new Las Vegas integrated resort

Boon Tong Kee chicken rice and Geylang claypot rice will be served at a 24,000 sq ft food hall.

S'poreans have high level of confidence in Govt but politically uninterested: IPS study

Almost two-thirds are uninterested in politics.

Man charged with attempted rape of 15-year-old girl arrested after failing to show up in court

Police also detained another man for allegedly harbouring him.

The day the theatres in Singapore closed due to Covid-19

Almost a year to this day, theatres in Singapore were forced to shutter due to the pandemic. What's next?

Indonesian tycoon donates $1 million to needy NTU students on birthday

Billionaire Tahir had received a scholarship from NTU's predecessor as an undergraduate 48 years ago.

