Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Commercial tech gaining ground in military domain: Lawrence Wong
Some commercial offerings today are already superior to existing traditional and bespoke defence solutions, DPM Wong noted.
Singapore core inflation holds firm at 14-year high of 5.5% in February
From Facebook intern to TikTok CEO: Who is S'porean Chew Shou Zi?
He is set to face scrutiny at the US Congress tonight over the firm's data practices and alleged links with the Chinese authorities.
Fed hikes rates but it’s Yellen’s comments on bank deposits that rattle markets
Jail, fine for Maserati driver over hit-and-run accident with pedestrian who suffered fractures
Footage obtained by the prosecution showed the car hitting an elderly man. He was flung into the air before landing on the ground.
Heavy S’pore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint as long weekend starts in Johor
NUS and NTU are top two Asian universities again in subject rankings
In a repeat of the 2022 rankings, NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities, in terms of the number of top 10 programmes.
Thai star Bright Vachirawit says his ‘sad love story’ can be found in upcoming album
The upcoming mini album of the actor and singer, who has over 17 million Instagram followers, will include his first English single.
What Taiwan ex-president Ma Ying-jeou’s historic trip to China is all about
Mr Ma will fly to Shanghai on March 27 for a 12-day visit amid simmering tensions between Taiwan and China.
Express facials gaining popularity in S'pore, and are as effective as full treatments: Beauty experts
Facials in a flash make sense in a time-strapped world. They are short, affordable and provide instant gratification.