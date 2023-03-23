Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Commercial tech gaining ground in military domain: Lawrence Wong

Some commercial offerings today are already superior to existing traditional and bespoke defence solutions, DPM Wong noted.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation holds firm at 14-year high of 5.5% in February

The figure is lower than the 5.8 per cent expected by analysts in a poll.

READ MORE HERE

From Facebook intern to TikTok CEO: Who is S'porean Chew Shou Zi?

He is set to face scrutiny at the US Congress tonight over the firm's data practices and alleged links with the Chinese authorities.

READ MORE HERE

Fed hikes rates but it’s Yellen’s comments on bank deposits that rattle markets

The Fed assured the market that the US banking system remained on a firm footing.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, fine for Maserati driver over hit-and-run accident with pedestrian who suffered fractures

Footage obtained by the prosecution showed the car hitting an elderly man. He was flung into the air before landing on the ground.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy S’pore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint as long weekend starts in Johor

It is a four-day weekend holiday in Johor from today.

READ MORE HERE

NUS and NTU are top two Asian universities again in subject rankings

In a repeat of the 2022 rankings, NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities, in terms of the number of top 10 programmes.

READ MORE HERE

Thai star Bright Vachirawit says his ‘sad love story’ can be found in upcoming album

Get chased by 100 duck-sized dinosaurs or one dinosaur-sized duck? Be embarrassed or be afraid?

In a game of ‘This or That’ with The Straits Times, Thai superstar Bright Vachirawit shares his greatest fear, his favourite nighttime activity and more.

The upcoming mini album of the actor and singer, who has over 17 million Instagram followers, will include his first English single.

READ MORE HERE

What Taiwan ex-president Ma Ying-jeou’s historic trip to China is all about

Mr Ma will fly to Shanghai on March 27 for a 12-day visit amid simmering tensions between Taiwan and China.

READ MORE HERE

Express facials gaining popularity in S'pore, and are as effective as full treatments: Beauty experts

Facials in a flash make sense in a time-strapped world. They are short, affordable and provide instant gratification.

READ MORE HERE

