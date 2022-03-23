Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 23.
PM Lee to address Singapore on Thursday, 11am, on Covid-19 situation
COE premiums higher for all categories except motorcycles
The bidding exercise on Wednesday is the first since changes were introduced for motorcycle COEs.
One black box from China Eastern plane found, search for crash victims continues
Rain in southern China earlier in the day had halted the search for victims and the flight information black boxes.
S'pore core inflation eases in Feb but car prices drive up overall inflation
Core inflation cooled to 2.2% year on year after hitting a 10-year high of 2.4% in January.
Singapore and Malaysia should work towards resuming air and land travel: Ong Ye Kung
He said that the resumption of air and land travel for vaccinated people will rebuild people-to-people connections that were disrupted by the pandemic.
Software giant SAP opens $250 million lab in Singapore, to add 500 jobs
SAP Labs Singapore is the first such facility by the German firm in South-east Asia, and its 21st globally.
2021 was S'pore's second-wettest year on record due to La Nina climate phenomenon
Russia is losing its status as an energy superpower
In just a few weeks, Mr Putin has destroyed the reputation Russia has cultivated as a reliable energy supplier.
Sporting Life: Brave Barty takes the road less travelled
Interactive: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore
Waiting longer than usual for a delivery? The world’s logistics network has seen unprecedented upheavals. This is how and why they happened.