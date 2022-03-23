Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 23. 

PM Lee to address Singapore on Thursday, 11am, on Covid-19 situation

PM Lee will speak about next steps to take as Omicron wave subsides.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums higher for all categories except motorcycles

The bidding exercise on Wednesday is the first since changes were introduced for motorcycle COEs.

READ MORE HERE

One black box from China Eastern plane found, search for crash victims continues

Rain in southern China earlier in the day had halted the search for victims and the flight information black boxes.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore core inflation eases in Feb but car prices drive up overall inflation

Core inflation cooled to 2.2% year on year after hitting a 10-year high of 2.4% in January.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Malaysia should work towards resuming air and land travel: Ong Ye Kung

He said that the resumption of air and land travel for vaccinated people will rebuild people-to-people connections that were disrupted by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Software giant SAP opens $250 million lab in Singapore, to add 500 jobs

SAP Labs Singapore is the first such facility by the German firm in South-east Asia, and its 21st globally.

READ MORE HERE

2021 was S'pore's second-wettest year on record due to La Nina climate phenomenon

Annual mean temperature was 27.9 deg C - making it the 10th-warmest year on record.

READ MORE HERE

Russia is losing its status as an energy superpower

In just a few weeks, Mr Putin has destroyed the reputation Russia has cultivated as a reliable energy supplier.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Brave Barty takes the road less travelled

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty has retired at the age of 25.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore

Waiting longer than usual for a delivery? The world’s logistics network has seen unprecedented upheavals. This is how and why they happened. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top