Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 23.

S'pore, Malaysia to work towards mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certs, progressively restore cross-border travel

The two sides also agreed to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds in the coming months.

Police probing Ngee Ann Polytechnic students who urinated on others in suspected hazing ritual

In a video clip, a group of men can be seen urinating on two naked men in a shower cubicle.

Flash floods hit western Singapore, some roads impassable

PUB said that its quick response team had been deployed to the affected sites for assistance.

Swabbing stations set up at NUS hostel after Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater

Residents of 13 units in North Tower in UTown were told they would have to remain indoors until results are out.

Singapore now home to one of the world's largest floating solar farms

It is capable of potentially offsetting more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Surgeon suspended 10 months for derogatory and abusive e-mails against Singapore Medical Council and others

He had sent e-mails to doctors, the Health Minister and the media between 2012 and 2017.

Underwater World Singapore fined $105k over lapses found after diver's death

The now-defunct attraction had failed to provide adequate recovery procedures in emergencies during diving operations.

Inflation in S'pore turns positive for first time in a year on higher food, services costs

Core inflation rose to 0.2 per cent compared with the same month last year.

HSA confiscates $369,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components in largest seizure to date

HSA officers also found 2 knuckledusters and a push dagger in a suspect's home.

10 dead in US shooting at Colorado grocery store; suspect arrested

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

