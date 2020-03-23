Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 23.
Coronavirus: DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on additional support measures on Thursday
Earlier this month, Mr Heng had announced that the Government is working on a second stimulus package on top of the $4 billion package that he announced in the Budget on Feb 18.
SMRT worker dies after accident at Bishan Depot on Monday morning
SMRT has called a safety time-out and suspended all similar maintenance works while investigations are ongoing.
SIA to cut 96% of capacity, ground 138 of its 147 planes amid tighter border controls worldwide
Its low-cost unit Scoot will also suspend most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft.
Singapore core inflation turned negative in February, 1st time in decade, as coronavirus upends travel
Core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, fell sharply to -0.1 per cent year on year last month, from 0.3 per cent in January.
'Sell, sell, sell from opening bell': Singapore shares close down 7.4% after plunging over 8%
Within minutes of opening, the STI plunged 7.9 per cent.
Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line likely to open after July; operating hours shortened to prepare for it
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that testing of the six-station stretch will be carried out from April to July.
Coronavirus: HK to ban entry of most non-residents and sale of alcoholic drinks at F&B outlets
Residents of mainland China, Taiwan and Macau who have recently been overseas will also be barred from entering the city.
Coronavirus: Canada first country to withdraw from 2020 Summer Games
Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply with several major stakeholders and some national Olympic committees calling for a delay because of the pandemic.
SAF regular in 2018 tried to molest girl four months after outraging another child's modesty
Mohamed Ardlee Iriandee Mohamed Sanip was convicted last month of molesting an eight-year-old girl following a trial.
Taiwan celebrity dancer Serena Liu dies at 44 on Sunday: Taiwanese hospital
Liu fell into a coma after undergoing heart valve repair surgery on Feb 7.