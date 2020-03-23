Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 23.

Coronavirus: DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on additional support measures on Thursday





Experts expect this package to be a hefty one, with some saying that it could be more than double the initial $6.4 billion set aside last month to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



Earlier this month, Mr Heng had announced that the Government is working on a second stimulus package on top of the $4 billion package that he announced in the Budget on Feb 18.

SMRT worker dies after accident at Bishan Depot on Monday morning





File photo of an SMRT train at Bishan Depot. An SMRT worker died on March 23 after suffering severe injuries while working at Bishan Depot. PHOTO: SMRT



SMRT has called a safety time-out and suspended all similar maintenance works while investigations are ongoing.

SIA to cut 96% of capacity, ground 138 of its 147 planes amid tighter border controls worldwide





Singapore Airlines said that it is actively taking steps to build up its liquidity, and to reduce capital expenditure and operating costs. PHOTO: ST FILE



Its low-cost unit Scoot will also suspend most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft.

Singapore core inflation turned negative in February, 1st time in decade, as coronavirus upends travel





A photo from March 20, 2020, shows an almost-deserted Changi Airport Terminal 4 due to a large number of cancelled flights. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, fell sharply to -0.1 per cent year on year last month, from 0.3 per cent in January.

'Sell, sell, sell from opening bell': Singapore shares close down 7.4% after plunging over 8%





A security guard donning a mask is seen in front of an electronic stock board showing the Straits Times Index at The SGX Centre on March 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Within minutes of opening, the STI plunged 7.9 per cent.

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line likely to open after July; operating hours shortened to prepare for it





The interior of the new Bright Hill MRT station, one of the 6 stations that is part of Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast line. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that testing of the six-station stretch will be carried out from April to July.

Coronavirus: HK to ban entry of most non-residents and sale of alcoholic drinks at F&B outlets





A photo taken on March 19, 2020, shows a passenger in a city-linked train to Hong Kong's international airport. PHOTO: AFP



Residents of mainland China, Taiwan and Macau who have recently been overseas will also be barred from entering the city.

Coronavirus: Canada first country to withdraw from 2020 Summer Games





Canada's withdrawal will add to growing pressure on the IOC to alter the schedule. PHOTO: AFP



Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply with several major stakeholders and some national Olympic committees calling for a delay because of the pandemic.

SAF regular in 2018 tried to molest girl four months after outraging another child's modesty





Mohamed Ardlee Iriandee Mohamed Sanip had placed a hand on the girl's shoulder and shoved her towards a staircase landing. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mohamed Ardlee Iriandee Mohamed Sanip was convicted last month of molesting an eight-year-old girl following a trial.

Taiwan celebrity dancer Serena Liu dies at 44 on Sunday: Taiwanese hospital





Liu had gained fame first as a dancer on Taiwan's variety programmes before going on to act in dramas, films and host television programmes. PHOTO: SERENA LIU/INSTAGRAM



Liu fell into a coma after undergoing heart valve repair surgery on Feb 7.

