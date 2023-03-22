Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 22

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE premiums for cars hit all-time high
COE premium for small cars went up to $93,503, while the price for big car COE was $116,201.
Further action being considered against NCMP Leong Mun Wai for 'unparliamentary' conduct: Shanmugam
Singapore is top bottled water consumer, spender per capita: UN think-tank study
This comes despite the fact that Singapore’s tap water is drinkable without requiring further filtration.
7-year-old girl gives Chinese tuition, includes playtime in her lessons
Xi En’s teaching journey began when she was just two, when she started helping her mother in the latter’s lessons.
‘I could have lost my life’: Tourist’s bungee cord snaps in midair in Thailand
Pictures of the man’s injuries show bruises, with the skin around his armpit area appearing peeled. He said he had a lung infection and was hospitalised.
MAS to ‘proactively address’ impact on jobs from UBS-Credit Suisse merger
Regional aviation safety centre to be set up in S'pore
It will study issues including how best to recruit and train pilots to meet a rising demand for competent air crew.
Jetstar begins operations at Changi Airport T4; terminal spruced up with new offerings
This comes after months of negotiations over the low-cost carrier’s relocation from Terminal 1.
‘Thai Hot Guy’ waiters at KL club during Ramadan raise ire of Malaysia politicians
After Thai K-pop singer Lisa and her Blackpink bandmates, a group of Thai hunks are the latest performers to draw flak from politicians in Malaysia.
Commercial tenants in arts, heritage buildings in S’pore contribute to foot traffic, bottom lines
The issue of commercial tenants in arts institutions came under scrutiny after the NAC said The Substation’s rental income from a bar constituted indirect funding.