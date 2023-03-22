Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 22

Updated
Published
30 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

COE premiums for cars hit all-time high

COE premium for small cars went up to $93,503, while the price for big car COE was $116,201.

READ MORE HERE

Further action being considered against NCMP Leong Mun Wai for 'unparliamentary' conduct: Shanmugam

The NCMP had put up a Facebook post that made serious allegations.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore is top bottled water consumer, spender per capita: UN think-tank study

This comes despite the fact that Singapore’s tap water is drinkable without requiring further filtration.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

7-year-old girl gives Chinese tuition, includes playtime in her lessons

Xi En’s teaching journey began when she was just two, when she started helping her mother in the latter’s lessons.

READ MORE HERE

‘I could have lost my life’: Tourist’s bungee cord snaps in midair in Thailand

Pictures of the man’s injuries show bruises, with the skin around his armpit area appearing peeled. He said he had a lung infection and was hospitalised.

READ MORE HERE

MAS to ‘proactively address’ impact on jobs from UBS-Credit Suisse merger

The details of UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse are still being worked out.

READ MORE HERE

Regional aviation safety centre to be set up in S'pore

It will study issues including how best to recruit and train pilots to meet a rising demand for competent air crew.

READ MORE HERE

Jetstar begins operations at Changi Airport T4; terminal spruced up with new offerings

This comes after months of negotiations over the low-cost carrier’s relocation from Terminal 1.

READ MORE HERE

‘Thai Hot Guy’ waiters at KL club during Ramadan raise ire of Malaysia politicians

After Thai K-pop singer Lisa and her Blackpink bandmates, a group of Thai hunks are the latest performers to draw flak from politicians in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Commercial tenants in arts, heritage buildings in S’pore contribute to foot traffic, bottom lines

The issue of commercial tenants in arts institutions came under scrutiny after the NAC said The Substation’s rental income from a bar constituted indirect funding.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top