Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 22.
Search and rescue efforts continue in China Eastern crash; airline confirms fatalities
China jet's nosedive from 29,000 feet baffles crash specialists
NDP 2022 to be held at Marina Bay floating platform; redevelopment into NS Square delayed
Works to turn the Marina Bay floating platform into the new NS Square were initially slated to be completed by 2025.
More Covid-19 vaccination centres in S'pore closing in next few weeks; experts say move is timely
SPH shareholders vote overwhelmingly for Cuscaden offer
SPH shareholders also approved the distribution of in-specie of SPH Reits for those opting for the cash-plus-Reits option.
Singapore exploring tapping nuclear energy by 2050
New report identifies nuclear energy as a potential power source for the country by 2050.
Xi-Biden video call 'constructive' but China unconvinced
Household savings in S'pore hit 5-year high: Teacher started saving twice as much in 2020
Clara Geoy used to save 20% of her salary. At the height of the pandemic, she found herself saving twice of that.
NUH probes case of pregnant woman who was allegedly left unattended for 2 hours and lost baby
Husband said in a Facebook post that his wife was allegedly left “bleeding profusely” for two hours at the hospital.
What to do when encountering a wild animal in S'pore
A wild boar that knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun was euthanised recently. If you spot wild animals, don't approach or feed them. Here are other tips for staying safe.