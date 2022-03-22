Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 22.

Search and rescue efforts continue in China Eastern crash; airline confirms fatalities

Firefighters and police seen picking through personal belongings and plane debris.

READ MORE HERE

China jet's nosedive from 29,000 feet baffles crash specialists

Few previous crashes fit the extreme profile of the incident on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

NDP 2022 to be held at Marina Bay floating platform; redevelopment into NS Square delayed

Works to turn the Marina Bay floating platform into the new NS Square were initially slated to be completed by 2025.

READ MORE HERE

More Covid-19 vaccination centres in S'pore closing in next few weeks; experts say move is timely

These closures come as the Republic's inoculation rate continues to increase.

READ MORE HERE

SPH shareholders vote overwhelmingly for Cuscaden offer

SPH shareholders also approved the distribution of in-specie of SPH Reits for those opting for the cash-plus-Reits option.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore exploring tapping nuclear energy by 2050

New report identifies nuclear energy as a potential power source for the country by 2050.

READ MORE HERE

Xi-Biden video call 'constructive' but China unconvinced

Xi Jinping got all the reassurances he sought but he appeared unconvinced.

READ MORE HERE

Household savings in S'pore hit 5-year high: Teacher started saving twice as much in 2020

Clara Geoy used to save 20% of her salary. At the height of the pandemic, she found herself saving twice of that.

READ MORE HERE

NUH probes case of pregnant woman who was allegedly left unattended for 2 hours and lost baby

Husband said in a Facebook post that his wife was allegedly left “bleeding profusely” for two hours at the hospital.

READ MORE HERE

What to do when encountering a wild animal in S'pore

A wild boar that knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun was euthanised recently. If you spot wild animals, don't approach or feed them. Here are other tips for staying safe. 

READ MORE HERE

