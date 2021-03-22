Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 22.

4km Rail Corridor stretch between Hillview and Bukit Timah reopens with features for better access

The stretch, which lies between two conserved truss bridges, was closed since 2019 for restoration works.

Orange Ballroom to close for 20 days over couple's 3 wedding receptions with 275 guests

The venue was also reported to be a Covid-19 cluster last year.

83 people under investigation for holding parties in defiance of safe distancing measures

The most egregious offence involved 35 people gathered in an office unit in Ubi Avenue 3.

CapitaLand to form new investment entity, privatise property development business

Shareholders will receive shares in the new entity in a one-for-one distribution.

Australia looks to allow foreign students to return to unis hit by travel curbs

It might allow vaccinated students from Singapore to re-enter or create special student-only flights.

Eggs from Poland and masks made in Singapore

A look at how global supply chains are evolving amid Covid-19 and what that means for Singapore.

Man admits to sexually abusing two young sons of single mum he sheltered at his flat

The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault by penetration in relation to the older boy.

US and China must manage tensions, cooperate on common challenges: DPM Heng

The US and China will continue to be strategic competitors.

Prices in 'bubble', artist Beeple says after his $93m digital image sale to S’pore-based buyer

"I go back to the analogy of the beginning of the Internet. There was a bubble. And the bubble burst,” said Beeple.

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

This takes the national tally to 60,208.

