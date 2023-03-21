Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 21

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Care facilities set up during Covid-19 pandemic to become permanent, new one coming up in the west

They will be used to accommodate medically-stable patients from public hospitals waiting for long-term care arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to do away with colour-coded Dorscon framework

It will be replaced with a more intuitive system of informing the public of an outbreak, threat or emergency.

READ MORE HERE

Number of major MRT breakdowns doubles even as overall rail reliability remains high

The best-performing MRT line was the Downtown Line, while the worst-performing one was the North-South Line.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Credit Suisse staff from S'pore to London flood headhunters with calls

One firm here said it handled questions about available jobs from around 30 mostly private banking executives on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Much scope for S'pore and Malaysia to expand cooperation: President Halimah

Bilateral ties have grown from strength to strength in 58 years of diplomatic relations.

READ MORE HERE

First harvest of Chinese durians to hit the market in June

Local reports did not state if the made in China durians will be sold domestically or internationally.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyer M. Ravi suspended for 5 years over ‘baseless’ allegations against justice system

The court said Mr Ravi’s misconduct “discloses an ingrained belief which points to a defect in character rather than a mere lapse in judgment”.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian police seek eyewitnesses to accident in Johor that killed S'pore-bound couple

The couple were on a motorcycle on the Bukit Indah Highway towards the Tuas checkpoint when the accident happened.

READ MORE HERE

‘I was hanging by a thread’: Coping with the emotional toll of 3 miscarriages

One in five pregnancies end in a miscarriage and 80 per cent of miscarriages occur in the first trimester.

READ MORE HERE

Spore’s Cafe Monochrome, Kafe Utu crack global list of 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes

Cafe Monochrome is ranked at No. 27 while Kafe Utu rounds off the annual list at No. 50.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top