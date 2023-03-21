Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 21

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Care facilities set up during Covid-19 pandemic to become permanent, new one coming up in the west
They will be used to accommodate medically-stable patients from public hospitals waiting for long-term care arrangements.
Singapore to do away with colour-coded Dorscon framework
It will be replaced with a more intuitive system of informing the public of an outbreak, threat or emergency.
Number of major MRT breakdowns doubles even as overall rail reliability remains high
The best-performing MRT line was the Downtown Line, while the worst-performing one was the North-South Line.
Credit Suisse staff from S'pore to London flood headhunters with calls
One firm here said it handled questions about available jobs from around 30 mostly private banking executives on Monday.
Much scope for S'pore and Malaysia to expand cooperation: President Halimah
Bilateral ties have grown from strength to strength in 58 years of diplomatic relations.
First harvest of Chinese durians to hit the market in June
Local reports did not state if the made in China durians will be sold domestically or internationally.
Lawyer M. Ravi suspended for 5 years over ‘baseless’ allegations against justice system
The court said Mr Ravi’s misconduct “discloses an ingrained belief which points to a defect in character rather than a mere lapse in judgment”.
Malaysian police seek eyewitnesses to accident in Johor that killed S'pore-bound couple
The couple were on a motorcycle on the Bukit Indah Highway towards the Tuas checkpoint when the accident happened.
‘I was hanging by a thread’: Coping with the emotional toll of 3 miscarriages
One in five pregnancies end in a miscarriage and 80 per cent of miscarriages occur in the first trimester.
Spore’s Cafe Monochrome, Kafe Utu crack global list of 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes
Cafe Monochrome is ranked at No. 27 while Kafe Utu rounds off the annual list at No. 50.