Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 21

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 21.

China Eastern plane carrying 132 crashes in Guangxi, casualties unknown

The plane crashed in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the regional emergency management department.

More turning to S'pore private hospitals amid Covid-19, which could push up insurance premiums

Some patients said they did not want to wait the three or more months needed for their appointment.

Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol

Moscow said a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding in the port city.

HK lifts flight bans, cuts quarantine for arrivals as Covid-19 cases drop

The move is part of the pandemic response review flagged by leader Carrie Lam last week.

Clarke Quay New Year's Eve gathering: 4 more to be charged with breaching Covid-19 rules

This brings to 14 the total number of offenders who have been or will be charged in relation to the same incident.

National eye centre saw more new patients with dry eye disease amid Covid-19 in 2021

Working from home and use of face masks are some of the contributory factors.

Wild boar which injured woman in Yishun caught, 'euthanised humanely'

The boar had knocked a woman unconscious on March 9. 

Woman turned to private sector as she had to wait 5 months for colonoscopy at SGH

She was found to have colon cancer, and it had spread to her liver.

Man given MCs amid pandemic allegedly left home and went to work at hospital

The Singaporean now faces one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act as well as an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Now that the rainy day is here, how much savings are enough?

Singapore household savings hit a high during the Covid-19 pandemic. The saving habit is expected to continue with rising inflation and the Ukraine war. But how much is enough?

