Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 20

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

New public health centre; forward planning team to prepare for future pandemics: DPM Wong

Covid-19 has underscored the importance of building up additional redundancies and buffers that Singapore can fall back on during a crisis, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 front-liners given standing ovation in Parliament

A contingent of front-liners filled the public gallery in Parliament on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Probe into Lee Hsien Yang and wife made public as they had absconded, among other reasons: Shanmugam

It was in the public interest that the police released information about the matter, Mr Shanmugam said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

CPF nominations treated the same as wills and hence not revoked upon divorce: Tan See Leng

CPF members should review and update their nominations when their life circumstances change, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Credit Suisse to continue operating without interruption in S’pore: MAS

Credit Suisse employs roughly 3,500 people in Singapore, sources told ST.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating woman who claimed she was robbed by armed strangers in Yishun

She purportedly claimed that she had been robbed of cash amounting to $6,700 by two unknown males.

READ MORE HERE

Public can live-stream emergencies to police and SCDF using link to new video system

The link will be sent via an SMS to the caller. The system will aid in situational assessment and in decision-making.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Should I walk back on my resignation to take up a counter-offer?

Employees should carefully consider the counter-offer, which could be a worse deal, advises an employment lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

Why has Singapore been so windy in recent months?

The stronger winds are typical of the later part of the north-east monsoon season from February to mid-March.

READ MORE HERE

7 best eats at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar

A foodie's quick guide to Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

Out of the 700 stalls at the bazaar, 150 are by food and beverage operators.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top