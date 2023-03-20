Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 20

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New public health centre; forward planning team to prepare for future pandemics: DPM Wong
Covid-19 has underscored the importance of building up additional redundancies and buffers that Singapore can fall back on during a crisis, he added.
Covid-19 front-liners given standing ovation in Parliament
Probe into Lee Hsien Yang and wife made public as they had absconded, among other reasons: Shanmugam
It was in the public interest that the police released information about the matter, Mr Shanmugam said.
CPF nominations treated the same as wills and hence not revoked upon divorce: Tan See Leng
CPF members should review and update their nominations when their life circumstances change, he said.
Credit Suisse to continue operating without interruption in S’pore: MAS
Police investigating woman who claimed she was robbed by armed strangers in Yishun
She purportedly claimed that she had been robbed of cash amounting to $6,700 by two unknown males.
Public can live-stream emergencies to police and SCDF using link to new video system
The link will be sent via an SMS to the caller. The system will aid in situational assessment and in decision-making.
askST Jobs: Should I walk back on my resignation to take up a counter-offer?
Employees should carefully consider the counter-offer, which could be a worse deal, advises an employment lawyer.
Why has Singapore been so windy in recent months?
The stronger winds are typical of the later part of the north-east monsoon season from February to mid-March.