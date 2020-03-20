Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 20.

Coronavirus: 40 new cases in S'pore, stricter safe distancing measures introduced



Keeping a safe space around individuals is especially important for vulnerable segments of the population, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Coronavirus: 40 new cases in S'pore, stricter safe distancing measures introduced

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Singapore develops smartphone app for efficient contact tracing

The app is able to identify people who have been in close proximity to coronavirus patients using wireless Bluetooth technology.

READ MORE HERE

MOM urges firms to impose leave of absence on employees who returned from overseas between March 14 and 20



From 11.59pm on March 20, all arriving travellers, including Singaporeans, will face even more stringent measures and will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Employers who place their staff on this voluntary LOA will be able to claim daily support under a programme by the MOM.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysians with work permits can continue working in Singapore, says MFA



All Malaysians have been barred from travelling overseas, including around 300,000 daily travellers who commute to Singapore on a near daily basis for work or study. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Food and products will continue to be transported across the border smoothly.

READ MORE HERE

Job vacancies to fall further so focus will be on saving jobs, reskilling workers: Josephine Teo



Among jobs for PMETs, the most sought after workers last year were software, Web and multimedia developers; teaching and training professionals and systems analysts. PHOTO: ST FILE



"Hiring sentiments have weakened which means job seekers will have a more challenging time," said Mrs Teo.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 'Nuclear option' of lockdown highly unlikely in Singapore



An empty departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 4, on March 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Experts believe Covid-19 can be defeated without resorting to such an extreme measure with heavy costs.

READ MORE HERE

How quarantine orders, stay-home notices differ



In a photo from March 5, 2020, a foreign worker under stay-home notice uses his handphone at a segregated area at the CDPL Tuas Dormitory. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



A quarantine order is the strictest among the measures and is issued to those who are, or are suspected of being, a carrier of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Finland is world's happiest country; Singapore ranked No. 31



Tourists take a dogsled ride near Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, on Dec 3, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Finnish contentment stems from high levels of trust, which also underpins solid rankings across the rest of the Nordic region.

READ MORE HERE

Allegation of enforcement officer pushing PMD rider in Yishun false, police investigating: LTA



Medical officers attending to the man after he fell off his e-scooter. PHOTO: 沈家/FACEBOOK



The LTA said that the incident happened on Thursday afternoon, but the account circulating of what happened was "unfounded and false".

READ MORE HERE

Massage therapist found guilty of molestation after claiming unlawful touches could prevent cancer



Willet Ong Tat Kee molested the victim on four separate occasions in 2016. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



He claimed to have developed his own version of tuina after about 40 years of "research" into the traditional Chinese therapeutic massage.

READ MORE HERE