Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 20.
Coronavirus: 40 new cases in S'pore, stricter safe distancing measures introduced
Coronavirus: Singapore develops smartphone app for efficient contact tracing
The app is able to identify people who have been in close proximity to coronavirus patients using wireless Bluetooth technology.
MOM urges firms to impose leave of absence on employees who returned from overseas between March 14 and 20
Employers who place their staff on this voluntary LOA will be able to claim daily support under a programme by the MOM.
Malaysians with work permits can continue working in Singapore, says MFA
Food and products will continue to be transported across the border smoothly.
Job vacancies to fall further so focus will be on saving jobs, reskilling workers: Josephine Teo
"Hiring sentiments have weakened which means job seekers will have a more challenging time," said Mrs Teo.
Coronavirus: 'Nuclear option' of lockdown highly unlikely in Singapore
Experts believe Covid-19 can be defeated without resorting to such an extreme measure with heavy costs.
How quarantine orders, stay-home notices differ
A quarantine order is the strictest among the measures and is issued to those who are, or are suspected of being, a carrier of Covid-19.
Finland is world's happiest country; Singapore ranked No. 31
Finnish contentment stems from high levels of trust, which also underpins solid rankings across the rest of the Nordic region.
Allegation of enforcement officer pushing PMD rider in Yishun false, police investigating: LTA
The LTA said that the incident happened on Thursday afternoon, but the account circulating of what happened was "unfounded and false".
Massage therapist found guilty of molestation after claiming unlawful touches could prevent cancer
He claimed to have developed his own version of tuina after about 40 years of "research" into the traditional Chinese therapeutic massage.