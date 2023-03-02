Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
First-timers who reject HDB’s offer to pick BTO flats will lose priority for a year from August
Up to 40 per cent of BTO flats and up to 60 per cent of Sale of Balance Flats supply will be reserved for first-timers under a new priority category.
Most supermarkets will charge 5 cents for each plastic bag from July 3
About 400 major supermarkets – or two-thirds of all outlets here – will charge for disposable shopping bags.
Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern face police probe for lying under oath about Lee Kuan Yew’s will
The couple have left Singapore after refusing to go for a police interview which they had initially agreed to attend, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.
Foreigners must invest more, hire more S’poreans to gain PR status with changes to EDB scheme
These investors, including those keen to set up family offices here, will have to channel more funds to the local financial system.
Proportion of women appointed board directors at top 100 S’pore-listed firms hit record 36% in 2022
According to the study, 21 per cent of women who joined the boards of the top 100 listed companies last year were first-time directors.
12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to HK for S’pore residents snapped up
98-year-old man dies two days after fire in his Pasir Ris flat
3 years’ jail for ex-property agent who made off with client’s money and caused over $1m loss
Another criminal breach of trust charge involving the remaining amount was considered during sentencing.
Thai transgender actress Poyd Treechada weds businessman in traditional ceremony
Fashion’s latest obsession: Leather made from fruit and vegetables
From banana fibre and cactus leaves to the skin, stalk and seeds of grapes, fashion labels turn to plant-based leathers in their quest for sustainability.