Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

First-timers who reject HDB’s offer to pick BTO flats will lose priority for a year from August

Up to 40 per cent of BTO flats and up to 60 per cent of Sale of Balance Flats supply will be reserved for first-timers under a new priority category.

Most supermarkets will charge 5 cents for each plastic bag from July 3

About 400 major supermarkets – or two-thirds of all outlets here – will charge for disposable shopping bags.

Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern face police probe for lying under oath about Lee Kuan Yew’s will

The couple have left Singapore after refusing to go for a police interview which they had initially agreed to attend, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Foreigners must invest more, hire more S’poreans to gain PR status with changes to EDB scheme

These investors, including those keen to set up family offices here, will have to channel more funds to the local financial system.

Proportion of women appointed board directors at top 100 S’pore-listed firms hit record 36% in 2022

According to the study, 21 per cent of women who joined the boards of the top 100 listed companies last year were first-time directors.

12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to HK for S’pore residents snapped up

The giveaway kicked off at noon today and was meant to last till March 8.

98-year-old man dies two days after fire in his Pasir Ris flat

The man's daughter said that her father suffered first-degree burns.

3 years’ jail for ex-property agent who made off with client’s money and caused over $1m loss

Another criminal breach of trust charge involving the remaining amount was considered during sentencing.

Thai transgender actress Poyd Treechada weds businessman in traditional ceremony

Poyd and Mr Oak, the brother of her best friend, have known each other for 20 years.

Fashion’s latest obsession: Leather made from fruit and vegetables

From banana fibre and cactus leaves to the skin, stalk and seeds of grapes, fashion labels turn to plant-based leathers in their quest for sustainability.

