Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Opposition's claims that GST hike disproportionately hurts the poor are misguided: Lawrence Wong
With the enhanced GST Voucher scheme, the effective GST rate for the bottom 30 per cent stays unchanged, he said.
S'pore must not let anti-foreigner sentiments take root or become inward-looking: Lawrence Wong
Staying open and connected to the world is a critical aspect of the country's competitiveness, he stressed.
Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv as Moscow claims control of Kherson
Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since the invasion started last Thursday.
Lessons for Asia from Ukraine crisis
Has not the international community failed to prevent the much-anticipated attack? And what does it all mean for Asia?
In Pictures: Humanitarian aid for Ukraine
Malaysia's Covid-19 deaths hit 4-month high amid Omicron wave
Singpass app available in four official languages, to carry digital driving licence
6-monthly medical exam for domestic workers, other female work permit holders to be deferred: MOM
This is to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Review of S'pore veterinary sector to consider a professional body to regulate practice
It is part of a wider review by the AVS and the SVA to raise professionalism across the pet sector.
I took a Covid-19 test to attend a full capacity Disney concert. Was it worth it?
The VDS+Test - vaccination-differentiated safe management measures plus test - scheme allows audiences at live shows to sit side by side without safe distancing.
