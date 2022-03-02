Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. 

 

Opposition's claims that GST hike disproportionately hurts the poor are misguided: Lawrence Wong

With the enhanced GST Voucher scheme, the effective GST rate for the bottom 30 per cent stays unchanged, he said.

S'pore must not let anti-foreigner sentiments take root or become inward-looking: Lawrence Wong

Staying open and connected to the world is a critical aspect of the country's competitiveness, he stressed.

Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv as Moscow claims control of Kherson

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since the invasion started last Thursday.

Lessons for Asia from Ukraine crisis

Has not the international community failed to prevent the much-anticipated attack? And what does it all mean for Asia?

In Pictures: Humanitarian aid for Ukraine

International community sends aid to help Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Malaysia's Covid-19 deaths hit 4-month high amid Omicron wave

The nation is keeping its economy open as it prepares to enter an endemic phase.

Singpass app available in four official languages, to carry digital driving licence

Digital driving licences will be added on March 7.

6-monthly medical exam for domestic workers, other female work permit holders to be deferred: MOM

This is to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Review of S'pore veterinary sector to consider a professional body to regulate practice

It is part of a wider review by the AVS and the SVA to raise professionalism across the pet sector.

I took a Covid-19 test to attend a full capacity Disney concert. Was it worth it?

The VDS+Test - vaccination-differentiated safe management measures plus test - scheme allows audiences at live shows to sit side by side without safe distancing.

