Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 2.
Parliament: 1,700 flats surrendered to HDB over past 5 years, reasons include divorce
Common reasons included divorce, break-ups between engaged couples, and annulment of marriage.
Myanmar situation an 'enormous, tragic step back', use of lethal force unacceptable: PM Lee
PM Lee called for the military regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi.
Slightly hazy conditions with burning smell in parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning due to hot spot in Johor: NEA
The hot spot was detected in Johor in the late afternoon on Monday.
Actor Terence Cao, guest charged with breaking Covid-19 rules at fellow actor Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party
13 people attended the party at a condominium apartment in Daisy Road off Braddell Road.
Remains found in pot case: Mum gets discharge not amounting to acquittal for murder of toddler
She can still be prosecuted for the offence later, depending on the evidence that emerges.
Pre-1987 HDB flats mostly upgraded; 56k newer flats next in line for home improvement programme
Next in line for upgrading will be a newer batch of flats built between 1987 and 1997.
Two workers who died due to Tuas fire were in their 20s, supporting families back home
The two Bangladeshi men died along with site supervisor Marimuthu S, a 38-year-old Indian national.
Malaysia lifts MCO for KL, Selangor, Johor and Penang
They will be placed under the more relaxed Conditional MCO from Friday.
Japanese upscale supermarket chain Kinokuniya launches first pop-up in Singapore
Its first pop-up venue here is at the Japan Rail Cafe at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.
8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
All eight had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.