Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 2.

Parliament: 1,700 flats surrendered to HDB over past 5 years, reasons include divorce

Common reasons included divorce, break-ups between engaged couples, and annulment of marriage.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar situation an 'enormous, tragic step back', use of lethal force unacceptable: PM Lee

PM Lee called for the military regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi.

READ MORE HERE

Slightly hazy conditions with burning smell in parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning due to hot spot in Johor: NEA

The hot spot was detected in Johor in the late afternoon on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Actor Terence Cao, guest charged with breaking Covid-19 rules at fellow actor Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party

13 people attended the party at a condominium apartment in Daisy Road off Braddell Road.

READ MORE HERE

Remains found in pot case: Mum gets discharge not amounting to acquittal for murder of toddler

She can still be prosecuted for the offence later, depending on the evidence that emerges.

READ MORE HERE

Pre-1987 HDB flats mostly upgraded; 56k newer flats next in line for home improvement programme

Next in line for upgrading will be a newer batch of flats built between 1987 and 1997.

READ MORE HERE

Two workers who died due to Tuas fire were in their 20s, supporting families back home

The two Bangladeshi men died along with site supervisor Marimuthu S, a 38-year-old Indian national.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia lifts MCO for KL, Selangor, Johor and Penang

They will be placed under the more relaxed Conditional MCO from Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese upscale supermarket chain Kinokuniya launches first pop-up in Singapore

Its first pop-up venue here is at the Japan Rail Cafe at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.

READ MORE HERE

8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

All eight had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE