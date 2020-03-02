Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 2.
Muhyiddin not holding political meetings on first day of work as Malaysia's PM
Mr Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday, started work at 7.55am on Monday.
Mahathir's aide reveals what happened behind the scenes during Malaysia's week-long political upheaval
The saddest moment for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was when he lost the support of a few MPs whom he thought were his trusted friends, said Mr Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin.
Parliament: Monthly allowance for all national servicemen to go up by $70 to $120
This increase includes a minimum $50 vocation allowance that is given to all national servicemen in recognition of the different vocational demands.
New inter-ministry committee formed to fight online scams
The number of police reports made on scams jumped by more than 50 per cent last year, with many related to e-commerce, fake loan and credit-for-sex schemes.
Parliament: SAF to restructure to deal with cyber, terrorism, maritime threats
A high-level committee will be formed to build an integrated cyber force while the navy's Maritime Security Task Force will acquire new purpose-built platforms to enhance its capabilities.
Retirement age for uniformed Home Team officers to go up to 58 by 2030
This would allow the Ministry of Home Affairs to tap the experience of more mature officers, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
More than 1,900 S'poreans still in mainland China; one S'porean hospitalised for Covid-19 in Hubei has recovered
The Singapore Embassy in Beijing contacted the man who was infected to offer help and he has since been discharged from hospital.
Mother and daughter test positive for coronavirus in Indonesia, first confirmed cases in the country
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said both patients had been in contact with a Japanese national who tested positive in Malaysia after leaving Indonesia.
Coronavirus: Hawkers hope enhanced cleaning will draw back crowds
The SG Clean campaign was launched on Feb 16 to safeguard public health amid the outbreak.
Gojek to introduce 70-cent surcharge and additional drop-off point option
The surcharge, which is termed by Gojek as a platform fee, will kick in from next week. It will automatically be added to the fare.