Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 2.

Muhyiddin not holding political meetings on first day of work as Malaysia's PM





Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin posing for pictures on his first day at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya on March 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday, started work at 7.55am on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir's aide reveals what happened behind the scenes during Malaysia's week-long political upheaval



Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The saddest moment for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was when he lost the support of a few MPs whom he thought were his trusted friends, said Mr Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Monthly allowance for all national servicemen to go up by $70 to $120





National service allowances were last increased in December 2015, by $80 across all ranks. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

This increase includes a minimum $50 vocation allowance that is given to all national servicemen in recognition of the different vocational demands.

READ MORE HERE

New inter-ministry committee formed to fight online scams





The number of police reports made on scams jumped by more than 50 per cent last year, with many related to e-commerce, fake loan and credit-for-sex schemes. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The number of police reports made on scams jumped by more than 50 per cent last year, with many related to e-commerce, fake loan and credit-for-sex schemes.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: SAF to restructure to deal with cyber, terrorism, maritime threats





A view of the Singapore Strait on July 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A high-level committee will be formed to build an integrated cyber force while the navy's Maritime Security Task Force will acquire new purpose-built platforms to enhance its capabilities.

READ MORE HERE

Retirement age for uniformed Home Team officers to go up to 58 by 2030





Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said heavy investment is necessary to enhance the capabilities of officers, to ensure the Home Team remains effective and operational in a changing environment. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



This would allow the Ministry of Home Affairs to tap the experience of more mature officers, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

READ MORE HERE

More than 1,900 S'poreans still in mainland China; one S'porean hospitalised for Covid-19 in Hubei has recovered





In a photo taken on Feb 28, 2020, medical staff are seen working at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO: AFP



The Singapore Embassy in Beijing contacted the man who was infected to offer help and he has since been discharged from hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Mother and daughter test positive for coronavirus in Indonesia, first confirmed cases in the country





In a photo taken on Feb 28, 2020, Indonesian nationals on the KRI Dr. Soeharso hospital ship arrive at Sebaru Kecil Islands for observation, after being evacuated from the World Dream Cruise ship in Jakarta. PHOTO: REUTERS



Indonesian President Joko Widodo said both patients had been in contact with a Japanese national who tested positive in Malaysia after leaving Indonesia.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hawkers hope enhanced cleaning will draw back crowds



A cleaner working at Adam Food Centre on March 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The SG Clean campaign was launched on Feb 16 to safeguard public health amid the outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Gojek to introduce 70-cent surcharge and additional drop-off point option





Gojek is the second largest ride-hailing operator in Singapore, behind regional rival Grab. PHOTO: ST FILE



The surcharge, which is termed by Gojek as a platform fee, will kick in from next week. It will automatically be added to the fare.

READ MORE HERE