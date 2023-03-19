Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 19

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

7 in 10 residents in good shape post pandemic; youth, caregivers see drop in quality of life

In all, 75 per cent of those who took part in a poll commissioned by MCI said they were confident that Singapore would be able to get through the next pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

China's Xi Jinping out to play peacemaker on Russia visit

The Chinese leader has been pushing for a greater role for China on the global stage.

READ MORE HERE

New treatment saves toddler with aggressive leukaemia after chemotherapy failed to work

In Singapore, about 150 children are diagnosed with cancer every year. About two-thirds are leukaemia cases, according to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Revisiting the Singapore population size debate

With birth rates falling to historic lows, it’s time we take a hard-headed look at how to remain a vibrant city and the critical role of immigration, says associate editor Zakir Hussain.

READ MORE HERE

Crooks lure victims with love in a gloomy market

The implosion of global digi-currency trades in 2022 have led crypto scammers to use new ways to lure victims.

READ MORE HERE

Sengkang residents have mixed views on estate maintenance under town council’s direct management

A new branch office, located at Block 323C Sengkang East Way, will start operating on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Public can help wheelchair users by collecting data on barrier-free routes for new app

The SmartBFA app, launched in early March, has collected data on only a fraction of the country’s overall pathways so far.

READ MORE HERE

Drop in Malaysia durian harvest expected after Johor floods

“This time, the flood happened during the flowering season, which is a critical time, as it determines how many fruits farmers would get,” said an industry player.

READ MORE HERE

Hailstorms pelt Chiang Mai, knock over power poles

Many areas in the northern Thai province also suffered blackouts.

READ MORE HERE

Big recognition for Everything Everywhere All At Once. But what happened to Singapore film?

How many Singaporean films, actors, or directors can people actually name, asks the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top