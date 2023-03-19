Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 19

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
7 in 10 residents in good shape post pandemic; youth, caregivers see drop in quality of life
In all, 75 per cent of those who took part in a poll commissioned by MCI said they were confident that Singapore would be able to get through the next pandemic.
China's Xi Jinping out to play peacemaker on Russia visit
The Chinese leader has been pushing for a greater role for China on the global stage.
New treatment saves toddler with aggressive leukaemia after chemotherapy failed to work
In Singapore, about 150 children are diagnosed with cancer every year. About two-thirds are leukaemia cases, according to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Revisiting the Singapore population size debate
With birth rates falling to historic lows, it’s time we take a hard-headed look at how to remain a vibrant city and the critical role of immigration, says associate editor Zakir Hussain.
Crooks lure victims with love in a gloomy market
The implosion of global digi-currency trades in 2022 have led crypto scammers to use new ways to lure victims.
Sengkang residents have mixed views on estate maintenance under town council’s direct management
A new branch office, located at Block 323C Sengkang East Way, will start operating on Monday.
Public can help wheelchair users by collecting data on barrier-free routes for new app
The SmartBFA app, launched in early March, has collected data on only a fraction of the country’s overall pathways so far.
Drop in Malaysia durian harvest expected after Johor floods
“This time, the flood happened during the flowering season, which is a critical time, as it determines how many fruits farmers would get,” said an industry player.
Hailstorms pelt Chiang Mai, knock over power poles
Big recognition for Everything Everywhere All At Once. But what happened to Singapore film?
How many Singaporean films, actors, or directors can people actually name, asks the writer.