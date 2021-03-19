Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 19.

US-China Alaska meeting: Contentious tone at opening of talks not surprising, experts say

Both sides were trying to stake out positions and lay down markers in a forceful way, says one observer.

Jokowi calls for Asean high-level meeting on Myanmar crisis

He said he would call the Sultan of Brunei, the chair of Asean, to hold a meeting.

Jail, caning for man who force-fed vodka to 13-year-old and raped her in park

Muhammad Alif Ab Rahim hit the victim and repeatedly blocked her when she tried to escape.

S'pore woman deported from Australia for overstaying student visa, illegal sex work

The woman, who was not named, was also found guilty on state charges for engaging in prostitution.

Man allegedly made false declarations to opt out of serving SHN at dedicated facilities

He allegedly declared that he had not travelled to any other country or region apart from those listed.

From 90kg to 75kg: Nurse changed lifestyle since circuit breaker to better care for patients

Nadiah Erniyanti Maliki used to eat dessert - at least once a day, every day.

Fatal accident: Bionix will stop, reverse when opposing side is spotted, vehicle commander at exercise tells court

The tragedy occurred during a exercise by the 42nd Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment in November 2018.

Jurong Port buys 41% stake in Universal Terminal from collapsed oil trader Hin Leong's Lim family

The terminal on Jurong Island was among the biggest oil and shipping assets owned by the Lim family.

Monteiro was in the studio when Count On Me, Singapore was written

"As Hugh Harrison was writing the song, I was sitting right next to him."

Mystery Singapore buyer of $93m digital work at Christie's auction revealed

Metakovan, who bought the work by digital artist Beeple, revealed himself to be Vignesh Sundaresan.

