Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 19.

Coronavirus: Schools, kindergartens to reopen on Monday; students, staff who return from overseas from March 14 have to isolate for 14 days





A teacher at Farrer Park Primary School instructing Primary 2 pupils to check their temperature on Jan 7, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Schools will suspend all co-curricular activities and students have to sit farther apart.

Malaysia may let citizens travel to S'pore if housing can be provided during border shutdown, says Malaysian minister





Commuters walking across the Causeway towards Singapore on March 17, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter is under negotiation.

DBS says Singapore recession 'inevitable'; expects 2nd stimulus package of $14-16billion





Singapore's downturn this year is expected be a lot deeper than that during the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, and more painful than the Global Financial Crisis in 2009. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



DBS Bank now sees the economy shrinking by 0.5 per cent this year, instead of the 0.9 per cent growth it forecast last month.

Coronavirus: Singapore students in Britain to get help with flights back





People at Heathrow airport in London on March 14, 2020. Britain is one of the most popular destinations for Singaporeans pursuing higher education. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Singaporeans and permanent residents studying in Britain who are trying to secure flights back to Singapore can register with the Government for tickets.

Coronavirus: The virus came from China, says Trump, as war of words deepens





Asked at a daily press briefing on the Covid-19 crisis about his increasingly frequent and emphatic use of the term "Chinese virus", US President Donald Trump said he did not think it was at all racist. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump's comment came as the State Department pushed back against Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian's attempt to attribute the pandemic to the American military.

Coronavirus: Wuhan city reports no new cases for first time, new imported cases in Beijing surge





Workers prepare to disinfect rooms at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Beijing accounted for 21 of the imported cases, a daily record for the city.

Coronavirus: NUS students allegedly abuse Covid-19 measures to cheat on exam





NUS is now scrutinising students' submissions and identifying the alleged cheaters so action can be taken against them. PHOTO: ST FILE



The National University of Singapore is now scrutinising their submissions and identifying the alleged cheaters so action can be taken against them.

Coronavirus: 10,000 workers in food services and retail to benefit from training and support package





(From left) Shatec trainer Alan Lowe, Deputy Chief Executive (Industry) SkillsFuture Singapore Michael Fung, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat, Shatec Chief Executive Margaret Heng, and Fairmont Hotel and Swissotel the Stamford General Manager Marcus Hanna observe a Fairmont Singapore management trainee make a cocktail on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Employers in the food services and retail sectors will be able to tap more than $32 million in SkillsFuture Singapore funding to upgrade their workers' skills.

Front-line Fighters: Volunteers work magic with their time, money and chicken rice

Find out what motivates the "mask-eteers" to do good in the fourth episode of the Front-line Fighters series.

'Devil-like' Japanese father jailed 16 years in horrific child abuse case





Mia Kurihara, 10, died on Jan 24, 2019, after being kicked, beaten, starved, deprived of sleep and made to stand for hours at a time by her father. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOFUNDME.COM



The physical abuse meted out by Yuichiro Kurihara on his 10-year-old daughter Mia was so shocking that the case was addressed in Japan's Parliament.

