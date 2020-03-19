Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 19.
Coronavirus: Schools, kindergartens to reopen on Monday; students, staff who return from overseas from March 14 have to isolate for 14 days
Schools will suspend all co-curricular activities and students have to sit farther apart.
Malaysia may let citizens travel to S'pore if housing can be provided during border shutdown, says Malaysian minister
Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter is under negotiation.
DBS says Singapore recession 'inevitable'; expects 2nd stimulus package of $14-16billion
DBS Bank now sees the economy shrinking by 0.5 per cent this year, instead of the 0.9 per cent growth it forecast last month.
Coronavirus: Singapore students in Britain to get help with flights back
Singaporeans and permanent residents studying in Britain who are trying to secure flights back to Singapore can register with the Government for tickets.
Coronavirus: The virus came from China, says Trump, as war of words deepens
US President Donald Trump's comment came as the State Department pushed back against Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian's attempt to attribute the pandemic to the American military.
Coronavirus: Wuhan city reports no new cases for first time, new imported cases in Beijing surge
Beijing accounted for 21 of the imported cases, a daily record for the city.
Coronavirus: NUS students allegedly abuse Covid-19 measures to cheat on exam
The National University of Singapore is now scrutinising their submissions and identifying the alleged cheaters so action can be taken against them.
Coronavirus: 10,000 workers in food services and retail to benefit from training and support package
Employers in the food services and retail sectors will be able to tap more than $32 million in SkillsFuture Singapore funding to upgrade their workers' skills.
Front-line Fighters: Volunteers work magic with their time, money and chicken rice
Find out what motivates the "mask-eteers" to do good in the fourth episode of the Front-line Fighters series.
'Devil-like' Japanese father jailed 16 years in horrific child abuse case
The physical abuse meted out by Yuichiro Kurihara on his 10-year-old daughter Mia was so shocking that the case was addressed in Japan's Parliament.