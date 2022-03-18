Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 18.
New TTSH centre in Ang Mo Kio brings specialist care to heartland
Mosques, churches and other religious organisations adjust to simplified Covid-19 rules
Mosques will open up more spaces for worshippers while some churches will open more slots for their services.
33 years and 2 months' jail, 24 strokes of cane for man who raped 3 daughters
In sentencing him, a High Court judge said this is one of the worst cases of rape and sexual abuse.
Ex-LTA head Ngien Hoon Ping to succeed Neo Kian Hong as SMRT chief
Mr Neo is stepping down after just 4 years, making his tenure shorter than that of his predecessor Desmond Kuek.
Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Ukrainian city of Lviv
Russia's energy weapon and Putin's folly
The Ukraine war puts Russia’s most powerful economic lever - oil and gas - at risk as the West works to reorder the global energy market.
HK locals told to report Covid-19 self-test results, or face legal consequences
Those who contravene such orders face a maximum fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,330) and up to six months' jail.
Divorces in S'pore rise by 2% in 2021; maintenance, family violence cases fall
This comes on the back of an overall increase of 4% in the Family Justice Courts’ caseload last year.
Building vibrant communities for seniors in Singapore
To promote active ageing, there are now more housing options for seniors in HDB integrated developments and assisted-living flats in Singapore.
ST Athlete of the Year: World No. 1 not enough for pool player Aloysius Yapp
The 25-year-old scaled to the top of his sport last October but still felt something was missing.