Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 18.

New TTSH centre in Ang Mo Kio brings specialist care to heartland

The facility will rope in GPs and polyclinics to better manage residents' health.

READ MORE HERE

Mosques, churches and other religious organisations adjust to simplified Covid-19 rules

Mosques will open up more spaces for worshippers while some churches will open more slots for their services.

READ MORE HERE

33 years and 2 months' jail, 24 strokes of cane for man who raped 3 daughters

In sentencing him, a High Court judge said this is one of the worst cases of rape and sexual abuse.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ex-LTA head Ngien Hoon Ping to succeed Neo Kian Hong as SMRT chief

Mr Neo is stepping down after just 4 years, making his tenure shorter than that of his predecessor Desmond Kuek.

READ MORE HERE

Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Ukraine’s air force says six cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

READ MORE HERE

Russia's energy weapon and Putin's folly

The Ukraine war puts Russia’s most powerful economic lever - oil and gas - at risk as the West works to reorder the global energy market.

READ MORE HERE

HK locals told to report Covid-19 self-test results, or face legal consequences

Those who contravene such orders face a maximum fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,330) and up to six months' jail.

READ MORE HERE

Divorces in S'pore rise by 2% in 2021; maintenance, family violence cases fall

This comes on the back of an overall increase of 4% in the Family Justice Courts’ caseload last year.

READ MORE HERE

Building vibrant communities for seniors in Singapore

To promote active ageing, there are now more housing options for seniors in HDB integrated developments and assisted-living flats in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

ST Athlete of the Year: World No. 1 not enough for pool player Aloysius Yapp

The 25-year-old scaled to the top of his sport last October but still felt something was missing.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top