Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 18.

$940m in wage credits to be given to over 98,000 employers by end-March

It will bring the total amount in wage credits paid out during the pandemic to over $2 billion.

Enhanced CNY measures helped keep Covid-19 at bay but not yet time to ease restrictions: Experts

The vaccination level is still too low to justify large changes to current safe management measures, they said.

Taiwan says Singapore next in line for potential Covid-19 travel bubble

Singapore had announced a unilateral lifting of curbs for travellers from Taiwan in December 2020.

MCCY refutes Indian composer's Count On Me, Singapore copyright claim

Composer Joseph Mendoza, accused of copying the 1986 song, claims he wrote his version in 1983.

Man pretended to be an agent for rich 'sugar daddies' to dupe women into having sex with him

When two of the victims tried to sever ties with him, De Beers Wong Tian Jun threatened to disseminate their nude pictures.

CNB seizes about 20.5kg of cannabis, the largest haul of the drug in S'pore in 14 years

The total amount of drugs seized in the two-day crackdown is estimated to be worth nearly $1.7 million.

Myanmar military junta adds bribery charge on Suu Kyi

She was accused of receiving S$737,000 from construction firm boss for his projects to run smoothly.

OCBC ATMs to begin offering facial recognition for transactions

Customers simply need to enter their NRIC number and face a camera to check their account balances.

MES Group companies, directors face 553 charges of employment offences

They allegedly made false salary and employment declarations in work pass applications.

ByteDance embarks on hiring spree in S'pore

It is hiring hundreds of engineers and senior management positions for TikTok, Lark and other products.

