Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 18.
$940m in wage credits to be given to over 98,000 employers by end-March
It will bring the total amount in wage credits paid out during the pandemic to over $2 billion.
Enhanced CNY measures helped keep Covid-19 at bay but not yet time to ease restrictions: Experts
The vaccination level is still too low to justify large changes to current safe management measures, they said.
Taiwan says Singapore next in line for potential Covid-19 travel bubble
Singapore had announced a unilateral lifting of curbs for travellers from Taiwan in December 2020.
MCCY refutes Indian composer's Count On Me, Singapore copyright claim
Composer Joseph Mendoza, accused of copying the 1986 song, claims he wrote his version in 1983.
Man pretended to be an agent for rich 'sugar daddies' to dupe women into having sex with him
When two of the victims tried to sever ties with him, De Beers Wong Tian Jun threatened to disseminate their nude pictures.
CNB seizes about 20.5kg of cannabis, the largest haul of the drug in S'pore in 14 years
The total amount of drugs seized in the two-day crackdown is estimated to be worth nearly $1.7 million.
Myanmar military junta adds bribery charge on Suu Kyi
She was accused of receiving S$737,000 from construction firm boss for his projects to run smoothly.
OCBC ATMs to begin offering facial recognition for transactions
Customers simply need to enter their NRIC number and face a camera to check their account balances.
MES Group companies, directors face 553 charges of employment offences
They allegedly made false salary and employment declarations in work pass applications.
ByteDance embarks on hiring spree in S'pore
It is hiring hundreds of engineers and senior management positions for TikTok, Lark and other products.