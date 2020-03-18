Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 18.
Coronavirus: Most food imports from Malaysia not disrupted, Govt working with KL to ensure supplies, says Chan Chun Sing
Products such as pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have also been allowed through the checkpoints.
Malaysia's movement curbs: Johor hopes to reopen border with Singapore
"Among the categories exempted are those with work passes by Malaysia or Singapore, students studying in Singapore ... and others that would be announced soon," said Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.
Coronavirus: Empty checkpoints at Woodlands, Tuas as Malaysia lockdown kicks in
The Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, which usually see about 415,000 travellers daily, had shut normal operations.
Taiwan to shut borders to foreigners in bid to combat coronavirus starting March 19
The move comes as Taiwan battles a sharp increase in imported coronavirus cases over the past few days.
Coronavirus: All Ramadan bazaars by People's Association, including Geylang bazaar, cancelled
The month-long festive bazaars held during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan across the island attract large crowds.
Coronavirus: 108,000 affected workers to each get one-time payment of up to $300
The payment will be funded by a $25 million sum set aside by NTUC, unions and the Government, and applies only to union members.
Housewife punched maid, used meat pounder to hit her in the mouth
Singaporean Mun Sau Yeng subjected her maid, Ms Yuni Dwi Lestari, to several acts of abuse between June 2018 and February last year.
Pofma office orders opposition politician Lim Tean, 2 Facebook users to correct posts alleging PA event led to S'pore's largest coronavirus cluster
According to the government fact-checking website Factually, the posts alleging PA or RC involvement in the organisation of the Feb 15 event are "entirely false".
Eye doctor who threw wine bottle at car sentenced to year-long mandatory treatment order
Lennard Harold Thean See Yin, who is head of ophthalmology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, has to undergo treatment for his major depressive disorder under the order.
COE prices end mostly lower as coronavirus outbreak dampens demand
Trade observers expect premiums to remain soft in the coming tenders as Singapore and the world expect more uncertainty.