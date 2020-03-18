Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 18.

Coronavirus: Most food imports from Malaysia not disrupted, Govt working with KL to ensure supplies, says Chan Chun Sing





Delivery trucks entering Singapore Cargo Clearance Centre at Woodlands checkpoint from Malaysia on March 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Products such as pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have also been allowed through the checkpoints.

Malaysia's movement curbs: Johor hopes to reopen border with Singapore





People walking across the Causeway from Malaysia towards Woodlands Checkpoint shortly before 10pm on March 17, 2020. Beginning March 18, the border between Malaysia and Singapore has been locked down. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



"Among the categories exempted are those with work passes by Malaysia or Singapore, students studying in Singapore ... and others that would be announced soon," said Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

Coronavirus: Empty checkpoints at Woodlands, Tuas as Malaysia lockdown kicks in





A view of the Woodlands Causeway on March 17 (left) and March 18, 2020. ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, GIN TAY



The Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, which usually see about 415,000 travellers daily, had shut normal operations.

Taiwan to shut borders to foreigners in bid to combat coronavirus starting March 19





Travellers arrive at Taoyuan International airport as the Taiwanese government announced a ban for most foreigners entering the island, as part of preventive measures against coronavirus disease, in Taiwan, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The move comes as Taiwan battles a sharp increase in imported coronavirus cases over the past few days.

Coronavirus: All Ramadan bazaars by People's Association, including Geylang bazaar, cancelled





A photo taken on May 7, 2019, showing the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar. The popular and iconic Geylang Serai bazaar will be cancelled in the light of the coronavirus situation this year. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The month-long festive bazaars held during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan across the island attract large crowds.

Coronavirus: 108,000 affected workers to each get one-time payment of up to $300





Private-sector economists had earlier said that Singapore can expect its economy to contract by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the pandemic. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The payment will be funded by a $25 million sum set aside by NTUC, unions and the Government, and applies only to union members.

Housewife punched maid, used meat pounder to hit her in the mouth

Singaporean Mun Sau Yeng subjected her maid, Ms Yuni Dwi Lestari, to several acts of abuse between June 2018 and February last year.

Pofma office orders opposition politician Lim Tean, 2 Facebook users to correct posts alleging PA event led to S'pore's largest coronavirus cluster





All three posted or shared links saying the People's Association and residents' committees were responsible for the infections linked to an event held at Safra Jurong. PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, GOV.SG



According to the government fact-checking website Factually, the posts alleging PA or RC involvement in the organisation of the Feb 15 event are "entirely false".

Eye doctor who threw wine bottle at car sentenced to year-long mandatory treatment order





A file picture of eye doctor Lennard Harold Thean See Yin. He had pleaded guilty on Feb 19, 2019, to committing a rash act by flinging a wine bottle at another man's car. PHOTO: ST FILE



Lennard Harold Thean See Yin, who is head of ophthalmology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, has to undergo treatment for his major depressive disorder under the order.

COE prices end mostly lower as coronavirus outbreak dampens demand





The premium for the open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished unchanged at $32,500. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Trade observers expect premiums to remain soft in the coming tenders as Singapore and the world expect more uncertainty.

