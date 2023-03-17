Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Man, 59, arrested over alleged murder of co-tenant in Bukit Merah flat

The police found the victim inside a residential unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

China’s Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia for first time since Ukraine invasion

During his visit, Mr Xi is expected to discuss China’s recently released 12-point blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine.

German firms in S’pore see ‘psychological distress’ among staff from rising rents: Survey

Almost half of those polled would consider relocating certain business functions out of Singapore.

Abusive patients risk being discharged from hospital amid growing number of abuse cases

About 1 in 3 nurses, pharmacists and other workers in the sector witness or experience abuse or harassment at least once a week.

S'pore bank stocks, Asia markets regain footing after multi-billion dollar rescues

The lifelines for Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank bolstered sentiment in battered stocks though concerns remain.

‘Good night, Uncle Alex’: Father of Singapore guitar Alex Abisheganaden dies at 97

He is survived by his wife Eileen Wong and his two children, singer and actress Jacintha, and Peter.

S'pore key exports fall 15.6% in 5th straight month of contraction

Non-oil domestic exports dropped 15.6 per cent after falling by 25 per cent in January.

Malaysian child actress unable to walk after chair prank

Puteri Rafasya fell when another child pulled away a chair she was supposed to sit on.

Last Qing emperor’s Patek Philippe watch to be auctioned

The last Qing emperor managed to keep his watch throughout his turbulent life after abdication, even while he was imprisoned.

From banh mi to tacos, these are the 5 best eats at Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

The Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar comprises more than 80 food stalls and food trucks.

