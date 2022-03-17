Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Updated
Published
38 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 17.

Both Kyiv and Moscow talk of compromise in Ukraine conflict

The signs of compromise sent relief through global financial markets.

READ MORE HERE

Biden may call him a war criminal but it will be difficult to bring Putin before any court

Prosecuting war crimes is difficult and the success rate is low, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Moderna more effective as a booster shot for those over 60 who took Pfizer jab: NCID study

The study, conducted between Oct 12 and Dec 3 last year, involved 100 participants.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore non-oil export growth slows to 9.5% in February, below forecast

Growth slowed amid heightened geopolitical tensions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions.

READ MORE HERE

SIA's KrisShop targeted in phishing attack, data of 4,749 customers exposed

Personal data exposed included names, e-mail addresses, residential addresses, contact numbers and KrisShop e-voucher numbers.

READ MORE HERE

Esso brings regular petrol price below $3

This is the first time in a week that petrol prices have fallen below the $3 mark. Other pump operators are expected to follow.

READ MORE HERE

Umno wings propose delaying party polls until after GE

They have mooted changing the party's Constitution to prevent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob from being party chief as the country heads into the next general election.

READ MORE HERE

More Ramadan features could return, depending on Covid-19 situation: Singapore’s Mufti

Muis will ensure the activities are conducted safely but it will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic setting.

READ MORE HERE

10 months' jail for infant care teacher who hit 1-year-old boy until back was bruised

The baby was crying in pain throughout the 30-minute ordeal but she ignored him.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Is it safe to drive through a flood?

If people find themselves driving along flooded roads, it’s better to proceed slowly and steadily to minimise water turbulence. Here are more tips.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top