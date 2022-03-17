Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 17.
Both Kyiv and Moscow talk of compromise in Ukraine conflict
Biden may call him a war criminal but it will be difficult to bring Putin before any court
Moderna more effective as a booster shot for those over 60 who took Pfizer jab: NCID study
Singapore non-oil export growth slows to 9.5% in February, below forecast
Growth slowed amid heightened geopolitical tensions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions.
SIA's KrisShop targeted in phishing attack, data of 4,749 customers exposed
Personal data exposed included names, e-mail addresses, residential addresses, contact numbers and KrisShop e-voucher numbers.
Esso brings regular petrol price below $3
This is the first time in a week that petrol prices have fallen below the $3 mark. Other pump operators are expected to follow.
Umno wings propose delaying party polls until after GE
They have mooted changing the party's Constitution to prevent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob from being party chief as the country heads into the next general election.
More Ramadan features could return, depending on Covid-19 situation: Singapore’s Mufti
Muis will ensure the activities are conducted safely but it will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic setting.
10 months' jail for infant care teacher who hit 1-year-old boy until back was bruised
askST: Is it safe to drive through a flood?
If people find themselves driving along flooded roads, it’s better to proceed slowly and steadily to minimise water turbulence. Here are more tips.