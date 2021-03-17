Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 17.

3-line MRT breakdown in Oct caused by cut in power cable insulation, rusted component

A lot of work and money have gone into rectifying the defects identified in the wake of the disruption, Ong Ye Kung said.

Covid-19 PCR test kits could soon be freeze-dried locally

The technique would simplify storage and transportation requirements.

ITE student expelled after bullying video spreads online

The student was filmed ripping off the victim’s mask, as well as slapping and hurling vulgarities at him.

S'pore start-up PatSnap turns unicorn with backing from SoftBank, Tencent

PatSnap provides data and analytics on intellectual property to customers including Spotify and Xiaomi.

Jail for woman who committed sexual acts on daughter's underage male friend

Her daughter, then 13, was lying on the same bed at the time of the offence, a district court heard.

Chilli Api Catering food poisoning: Singapore Food Agency tests those affected

At least 82 people fell ill after eating food from Chilli Api between Wednesday and Friday last week.

Woman who invented beauty packages and cheated people of over $630k in S'pore jailed

She cheated 24 victims while working for a weight-loss firm and a skincare company.

S'pore non-oil domestic exports grow at slower 4.2% pace in February

Growth fell from the 12.7% surge in January, and missed the 6.1% forecast by analysts.

Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

The government-appointed body also said its members intended to halt activities in an apparent protest.

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

This takes the national tally to 60,137.

